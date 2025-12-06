Tetteh Edward Jr.: Ghana’s Brilliance That Cannot Wait

Tetteh Edward Jr

In Ghana, academic excellence is applauded, but too often, it dies at the classroom door. Tetteh Edward Jr., a standout scholar from Prempeh College, is living proof of talent that deserves more than applause. With a flawless aggregate of 6 in the 2025 WASSCE, Edward Jr. dreams of becoming a medical doctor. Yet, like so many bright minds in this country, he faces a formidable barrier: the cost of higher education.

Edward Jr.’s story is one of discipline, ambition and focus. From Baptist Junior High School in Ashanti Mampong to the halls of Prempeh College, he has consistently shown that excellence is earned through steady effort, not luck. “I focused on studying regularly rather than chasing perfection”, he says, a lesson in persistence that every young Ghanaian can learn from.

Prempeh College’s nurturing environment has also shaped his journey. Mentorship from accomplished alumni and exposure to high achievers helped him envision a future in medicine. His choice is deliberate: he wants to use his knowledge to transform lives, especially through surgery, in a country where quality healthcare remains out of reach for many.

But ambition alone cannot pay tuition, textbooks or laboratory fees. Edward Jr.’s appeal to Corporate Ghana, philanthropists and benevolent citizens is urgent and justified. Supporting his education is not mere charity; it is an investment in the nation’s future, a chance to ensure that Ghana’s brightest minds are not lost to financial constraints.

This is a story that goes beyond one student. How many other gifted young Ghanaians sit on the sidelines because the path to higher education is blocked by cost? How many future doctors, engineers, and innovators are waiting for someone to step in? By helping Edward Jr., we are not just supporting a single dream; we are investing in national progress.

Edward Jr. does not ask for handouts. He asks for opportunity; the chance to turn talent into impact, ambition into service and excellence into legacy. Corporate Ghana and citizens alike have a responsibility to respond. In supporting him, we ensure that brilliance is nurtured, not wasted.

Ghana cannot afford to let its brightest minds languish. Tetteh Edward Jr. is calling. The time to act is now.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.