ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 06 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Tetteh Edward Jr.: Ghana’s Brilliance That Cannot Wait

Tetteh Edward JrTetteh Edward Jr

In Ghana, academic excellence is applauded, but too often, it dies at the classroom door. Tetteh Edward Jr., a standout scholar from Prempeh College, is living proof of talent that deserves more than applause. With a flawless aggregate of 6 in the 2025 WASSCE, Edward Jr. dreams of becoming a medical doctor. Yet, like so many bright minds in this country, he faces a formidable barrier: the cost of higher education.

Edward Jr.’s story is one of discipline, ambition and focus. From Baptist Junior High School in Ashanti Mampong to the halls of Prempeh College, he has consistently shown that excellence is earned through steady effort, not luck. “I focused on studying regularly rather than chasing perfection”, he says, a lesson in persistence that every young Ghanaian can learn from.

Prempeh College’s nurturing environment has also shaped his journey. Mentorship from accomplished alumni and exposure to high achievers helped him envision a future in medicine. His choice is deliberate: he wants to use his knowledge to transform lives, especially through surgery, in a country where quality healthcare remains out of reach for many.

But ambition alone cannot pay tuition, textbooks or laboratory fees. Edward Jr.’s appeal to Corporate Ghana, philanthropists and benevolent citizens is urgent and justified. Supporting his education is not mere charity; it is an investment in the nation’s future, a chance to ensure that Ghana’s brightest minds are not lost to financial constraints.

This is a story that goes beyond one student. How many other gifted young Ghanaians sit on the sidelines because the path to higher education is blocked by cost? How many future doctors, engineers, and innovators are waiting for someone to step in? By helping Edward Jr., we are not just supporting a single dream; we are investing in national progress.

Edward Jr. does not ask for handouts. He asks for opportunity; the chance to turn talent into impact, ambition into service and excellence into legacy. Corporate Ghana and citizens alike have a responsibility to respond. In supporting him, we ensure that brilliance is nurtured, not wasted.

Ghana cannot afford to let its brightest minds languish. Tetteh Edward Jr. is calling. The time to act is now.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.

Richmond Acheampong
Richmond Acheampong, © 2025

The writer is a journalist and journalism lecturer, and holds professional membership in the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), and the African Journalism Education Network.Column: Richmond Acheampong

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (461)

More

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education Gov't to invest GH₵2.5bn into second-cycle education infrastructure 

28 minutes ago

NDC to rename national headquarters after Rawlings, unveil bust on 79th birthday NDC to rename national headquarters after Rawlings, unveil bust on 79th birthday

30 minutes ago

V/R: Two dead, farmlands destroyed as floods ravage Ketu North V/R: Two dead, farmlands destroyed as floods ravage Ketu North

30 minutes ago

V/R: Flood waters submerge acres of farmlandin Anloga V/R: Flood waters submerge acres of farmland in Anloga 

2 hours ago

Niameys Diori Hamani International Airport was targeted in a January attack by jihadists. By - (AFP/File) Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists attack Niger airport, 11 soldiers killed

2 hours ago

Ghanas President John Dramani Mahama (C) hosted other leaders from around Africa and the Caribbean for a landmark conference on reparations for slavery. By CLAUDIA LACAVE (AFP) Ghana pushes for concrete slavery reparations

3 hours ago

Fire destroys five-bedroom house; family, tenants rendered homeless Fire destroys five-bedroom house; family, tenants rendered homeless

3 hours ago

Timber Millers accuse,demandarrest of trade association membersbehind attack on Forestry Commission officers Timber Millers accuse, demand arrest of trade association members behind attack ...

3 hours ago

Two Christ the KingSHS students injured in machete attack by suspected gang in Obuasi Two Christ the King SHS students injured in machete attack by suspected gang in ...

3 hours ago

Controller plans salary deductions of 4,000 public sector workers who still owe student loans Controller plans salary deductions of 4,000 public sector workers who still owe ...

Just in....
body-container-line