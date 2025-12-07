Global Media Foundation advocates effective agricultural policies for sustainable development

Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), a Sunyani-based NGO is advocating the prioritization of effective policies that empower local farmers since agriculture remains Ghana’s surest path to sustainable development, poverty reduction, youth employment, and national stability.

To this end, GloMeF is calling for improved government policies and support systems, greater attention to Cocoa, Cashew and Shea sectors, fair and stable market prices, modern storage and processing facilities and the protection of farmlands, water bodies, and forests.

In a statement to mark this year’s farmers day celebrations, GloMeF said there be deliberate investment in extension services, affordable credit, mechanization, insurance schemes and climate-smart agriculture. Policies must be farmer-centered, practical and responsive to the realities on the ground.

The statement noted that farmers continue to suffer from fluctuating prices that undermine their livelihoods. A stronger, fair pricing regime, supported by effective regulations and market reforms, is essential to guarantee profitability and long-term sustainability for producers.

Please, find below the full text of the Press Release by GloMeF

PRESS RELEASE

5th December 2025

GLOMeF CELEBRATES RESILIENCE AND DEDICATION OF GHANAIAN FARMERS ON 41ST NATIONAL FSRMERS DAY

Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) proudly joins the entire nation in celebrating all farmers across Ghana - men and women, young and old, smallholder and large-scale producers - on this 41st National Farmers Day. Today, we honour their relentless dedication, resilience and unwavering commitment to feeding the nation and sustaining the backbone of our economy.

Our farmers are national heroes. They rise before dawn and work under intense heat, unpredictable rainfall, limited resources and volatile market conditions - yet they continue to provide food security, raw materials for industries and livelihoods for millions. Small-scale farmers, who constitute the majority of Ghana’s agricultural workforce, remain the hidden strength of our food systems. Their contributions must be recognised, supported, and protected now more than ever.

As we celebrate this year’s Farmers Day, GLOMEF calls on government, private sector, development partners, and civil society to prioritise policies that truly empower local farmers. Agriculture remains Ghana’s surest path to sustainable development, poverty reduction, youth employment, and national stability. However, farmers cannot thrive if they are left to struggle alone.

GLOMEF strongly advocate for:

1. Improved government policies and support systems.

There must be deliberate investment in extension services, affordable credit, mechanisation, insurance schemes and climate-smart agriculture. Policies must be farmer-centered, practical and responsive to the realities on the ground.

2. Greater attention to Cocoa, Cashew and Shea sectors.

These cash crops are critical to rural economies, foreign exchange earnings and job creation. Ghana needs to secure fair pricing mechanisms locally and globally, ensure transparency in commodity trading and expand opportunities for farmers to earn dignified incomes from their labour.

3. Fair and stable market prices.

Farmers continue to suffer from fluctuating prices that undermine their livelihoods. A stronger, fair pricing regime, supported by effective regulations and market reforms, is essential to guarantee profitability and long-term sustainability for producers.

4. Modern storage and processing facilities.

Post-harvest losses remain one of Ghana’s biggest setbacks. GLOMEF urges government and private investors to prioritise storage infrastructure, processing centres, and value addition facilities to help farmers maximize their profits and create more opportunities for the state.

5. Protection of farmlands, water bodies, and forests.

Galamsey is destroying farms, contaminating water sources, degrading forest reserves and threatening national food security. We call on government to intensify the fight against illegal mining, enforce environmental laws without fear or favour, and safeguard the lands that feed all Ghanaians.

As a nation, we owe our farmers more than praise; we owe them concrete action. Their toil sustains households, communities, industries and the nation's economy. If Ghana is to achieve food sufficiency, industrialization and climate resilience, then we must place farmers at the centre of every development agenda.

GLOMEF reaffirms its commitment to advocating farmers’ rights, amplifying their concerns and pushing for policies that ensure a dignified, profitable and sustainable agricultural sector.

Today, we salute every farmer in Ghana. Your sacrifices nourish the nation. Your work sustains our future.

Happy 41st National Farmers Day!

Signed:

Raphael Godlove Ahenu

Chief Executive Officer

Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF)