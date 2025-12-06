In a Year of WASSCE Decline, One Student Redefines Excellence

Tetteh Edward Jr

When a sea of disappointing WASSCE results threatened to drown national confidence, one young Ghanaian found a way to rise above the tide. In a year defined by mass underperformance, institutional excuses, and yet another blame game between education authorities and teachers, the extraordinary achievement of Tetteh Edward Jr stands out with blinding clarity. While thousands struggled to meet basic academic expectations, a teenager from Prempeh College delivered a stunning aggregate 6, matching the feat he achieved at the BECE. His accomplishment is more than personal triumph; it exposes the uneven quality of Ghana’s education system and forces us to re-examine what true excellence looks like amid systemic decline.

A Record of Consistent Excellence

Edward Jr’s performance is exceptional by any standard, but its significance grows in a year when the vast majority faltered. Excelling at the WASSCE requires discipline and sustained focus; excelling in a challenging year demands even greater resilience. The 2025 WASSCE cycle will be remembered for its widespread underperformance, with concerns ranging from curriculum overload to the persistent debate over the Free SHS programme.

Yet, Edward Jr defied the odds. His journey from Baptist Junior High School, where he earned a flawless aggregate 6, to his triumph at Prempeh College demonstrates a pattern of discipline, consistency and strong academic support structures.

The Power of Support

The young achiever readily acknowledges that his success was not an isolated effort. His parents’ sacrifices formed the foundation of his academic discipline. Their support: emotional, moral and financial, remains central to his progress.

Prempeh College also played an instrumental role, offering a culture of excellence sustained by generations of high achievers. The school’s strategy of exposing students to inspiring alumni created a tangible vision of what success could look like, motivating Edward Jr to aim even higher. These cultural and institutional advantages remain critical in a system where many schools lack even basic learning resources.

Study Strategies

What makes Edward Jr’s story compelling is his approach to learning. He did not chase perfection; he focused on consistency. By keeping up with lessons daily and tracking steady progress, he avoided the burnout that plagues many students who wait until the last months to prepare.

He admits, however, that anxiety was a constant companion. The fear of failure and the vast volume of material to cover were significant challenges. Yet his faith in God provided strength and stability, showing that academic success is as much an emotional battle as an intellectual one.

His Ambition

Edward Jr’s aspiration to study medicine is grounded in purpose. He speaks passionately about the intersection of science, service and impact. His dream is to transform lives, particularly through surgery, and to deploy knowledge in ways that directly uplift communities.

At a time when Ghana faces doctor shortages in rural and underserved regions, nurturing such ambitions is not only noble but strategically vital. Students like him represent the type of homegrown talent the country needs to secure its healthcare future.

The Financial Barrier

Despite his brilliance, Edward Jr faces a reality that dims the dreams of many high-performing Ghanaian students: financial limitation. His appeal to Corporate Ghana and benevolent individuals is therefore timely and necessary.

Ghana has a troubling habit of celebrating excellence loudly but supporting it inconsistently. We clap for top performers, repost their achievements and applaud their potential, but when fees and university bills emerge, too many are left stranded.

If Ghana truly values merit, scholarships for exceptional WASSCE performers should be systematic, not dependent on public pleas. For a country that routinely sponsors sports and ceremonial CSR ventures, supporting a future medical doctor is an investment with measurable social returns.

Why Corporate Ghana Must Step In

Funding Edward Jr’s medical education should not be seen as charity; it is a strategic national investment. Banks, telecom companies, pharmaceutical firms, and foundations all stand to gain social impact and reputational value by backing a demonstrably disciplined, focused and high-potential student.

His track record is clear; his ambition is grounded and his potential contributions to society are immense. He represents the very definition of a scholarship-worthy candidate.

Conclusion

Tetteh Edward Jr’s achievement is a beacon in a dark year for Ghana’s education sector. His story restores hope and demands action. His brilliance and determination have brought him this far, but Ghana must ensure his journey does not stall at the gates of financial constraint.

Supporting him is not just about helping one student; it is about affirming the values of national responsibility, educational equity and long-term developmental vision.

His dream is clear. His path is earned. The question now is whether Ghana, through Corporate Ghana and benevolent individuals, will rise to meet the moment.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.