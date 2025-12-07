Former Speaker Mike Oquaye demands dissolution of OSP

Former Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye

Former Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has launched a blistering critique of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, calling for the institution to be dissolved on grounds that its actions endanger the rule of law and Ghana’s democratic stability.

Speaking on TV3 on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Prof Oquaye, who presided over Parliament when the OSP Act was passed, said the office has strayed far from its intended purpose.

Though the OSP was created to investigate and prosecute corruption, recover proceeds of crime, and strengthen transparency and accountability, he argued that the institution has instead become a source of legal inconsistency and institutional overreach.

Prof Oquaye cited the investigation and arrest of lawyer and activist Martin Kpebu as an example of what he described as an abuse of power. “How can an office accused of corruption investigate the person making the allegation? The Special Prosecutor cannot be the judge in his own case. This is inconsistent with the rule of law,” he said.

He warned that the proliferation of investigative agencies with overlapping mandates threatens Ghana’s legal architecture, urging Parliament to reinforce existing bodies such as the Attorney-General’s Department and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions rather than continue multiplying institutions.

The former Speaker also expressed alarm over what he labelled violations of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech and the right to bail. He condemned the OSP’s imposition of what he called arbitrary bail conditions, such as requiring suspects to own landed property.

“Does that mean people without landed property can never get bail? If this arbitrariness continues, it will be a fundamental violation of the rule of law,” he warned.

On the arrest of Mr Kpebu, who was detained for nearly five hours on December 3 for allegedly obstructing an OSP officer, Prof Oquaye insisted there was no legal foundation for the action. He argued that once allegations of corruption were made against the OSP, the matter should have been referred to another institution or addressed through civil proceedings.

“The Special Prosecutor had no business inviting Kpebu under these circumstances. If he says you are corrupt, you can sue him or refer the case. Your mandate is to investigate corruption. Is he being charged with corruption?” he queried.

He cautioned that using criminal processes to target individuals over their public comments poses a grave danger to constitutional democracy. “To arrest a citizen over speech is to suppress his freedom of expression. It is completely unacceptable,” he said.

Prof Oquaye concluded by warning that such actions erode public trust and threaten the stability and decorum needed for national development.