ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 07 Dec 2025 Social News

CDD-Ghana rejects calls to scrap OSP, says abolition would betray public trust

  Sun, 07 Dec 2025
Dr Kojo Asante, a Director of Policy Advocacy and Engagement at CDD-GhanaDr Kojo Asante, a Director of Policy Advocacy and Engagement at CDD-Ghana

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development has firmly rejected demands for the abolition of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, arguing that such calls are misguided and out of touch with the expectations of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Joy FM on Friday, December 5, 2025, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, said the OSP faced significant delays and logistical challenges that prevented it from functioning fully until 2024.

He explained that the office lacked adequate space and resources at the outset, recalling that its first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, operated from what he described as a “townhouse building in Labone” for nearly three years before the institution secured and refurbished its current office.

Dr Asante said the OSP received its first meaningful budget in 2022 and spent 2023 laying the necessary operational foundation. “In reality, the OSP began serious work in 2024,” he stressed, adding that claims the institution had eight full years to deliver results were inaccurate.

He argued that criticism of the OSP overlooked the fact that many long-standing public offices have yet to make significant progress in tackling corruption. “There are frontline institutions that have existed for years. Nobody is calling for their abolition because corruption persists,” he said.

Dr Asante also criticised both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress for what he described as repeated attempts to undermine the OSP since its creation. He warned that any move by the incoming NDC administration to scrap the office would violate the trust of Ghanaians who expect stronger accountability and institutional independence. “This is what the people voted for. They want accountability. They want independence for frontline agencies. If the NDC makes this an agenda, they will have betrayed Ghanaians,” he declared, adding that he would personally protest such a decision.

Addressing petitions calling for the removal of the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, Dr Asante questioned why similar scrutiny had not been applied to other state investigative bodies. “How many petitions have we sent to EOCO or CID? There are countless cases that have stalled for years without any petitions,” he pointed out.

He acknowledged that the OSP, like any institution, is not without flaws and should be held to high standards, but insisted that imperfections cannot justify its abolition. Civil society organisations, he revealed, have been engaging the judiciary to improve understanding of the OSP Act, noting that courts often apply different standards to the OSP compared to agencies such as EOCO.

Dr Asante emphasised that the OSP has stricter transparency obligations than other bodies because it must publish reports every six months, a requirement that does not apply to the Attorney General or EOCO.

Commenting on the recent arrest of legal practitioner Martin Kpebu over remarks related to the OSP, Dr Asante expressed concern. “It is criminalising speech. The way this has been done is a no-no. It is a slippery slope we must avoid,” he warned.

He urged citizens to resist any attempt to dismantle the Office of the Special Prosecutor, insisting that the fight for an independent public prosecutor must be protected.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

P o Agyekum | 12/7/2025 1:14:47 PM

CCDD- Ghana, is right to say what it's saying. We don't need to scrap the institution but to make it better by making the necessary changes that will make it better. The people who are rooting for it to be scrapped must sit back and think of what society will think about it in the long term. Nobody is saying what is going at the place is perfect, but as human institution the faults must corrected so that we can still show that as a society we are taking the fight against graft seriously. ...

Comments1
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education Gov't to invest GH₵2.5bn into second-cycle education infrastructure 

5 hours ago

NDC to rename national headquarters after Rawlings, unveil bust on 79th birthday NDC to rename national headquarters after Rawlings, unveil bust on 79th birthday

5 hours ago

V/R: Two dead, farmlands destroyed as floods ravage Ketu North V/R: Two dead, farmlands destroyed as floods ravage Ketu North

5 hours ago

V/R: Flood waters submerge acres of farmlandin Anloga V/R: Flood waters submerge acres of farmland in Anloga 

6 hours ago

Niameys Diori Hamani International Airport was targeted in a January attack by jihadists. By - (AFP/File) Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists attack Niger airport, 11 soldiers killed

6 hours ago

Ghanas President John Dramani Mahama (C) hosted other leaders from around Africa and the Caribbean for a landmark conference on reparations for slavery. By CLAUDIA LACAVE (AFP) Ghana pushes for concrete slavery reparations

7 hours ago

Fire destroys five-bedroom house; family, tenants rendered homeless Fire destroys five-bedroom house; family, tenants rendered homeless

7 hours ago

Timber Millers accuse,demandarrest of trade association membersbehind attack on Forestry Commission officers Timber Millers accuse, demand arrest of trade association members behind attack ...

7 hours ago

Two Christ the KingSHS students injured in machete attack by suspected gang in Obuasi Two Christ the King SHS students injured in machete attack by suspected gang in ...

7 hours ago

Controller plans salary deductions of 4,000 public sector workers who still owe student loans Controller plans salary deductions of 4,000 public sector workers who still owe ...

Just in....
body-container-line