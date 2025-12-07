CDD-Ghana rejects calls to scrap OSP, says abolition would betray public trust

Dr Kojo Asante, a Director of Policy Advocacy and Engagement at CDD-Ghana

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development has firmly rejected demands for the abolition of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, arguing that such calls are misguided and out of touch with the expectations of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Joy FM on Friday, December 5, 2025, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, said the OSP faced significant delays and logistical challenges that prevented it from functioning fully until 2024.

He explained that the office lacked adequate space and resources at the outset, recalling that its first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, operated from what he described as a “townhouse building in Labone” for nearly three years before the institution secured and refurbished its current office.

Dr Asante said the OSP received its first meaningful budget in 2022 and spent 2023 laying the necessary operational foundation. “In reality, the OSP began serious work in 2024,” he stressed, adding that claims the institution had eight full years to deliver results were inaccurate.

He argued that criticism of the OSP overlooked the fact that many long-standing public offices have yet to make significant progress in tackling corruption. “There are frontline institutions that have existed for years. Nobody is calling for their abolition because corruption persists,” he said.

Dr Asante also criticised both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress for what he described as repeated attempts to undermine the OSP since its creation. He warned that any move by the incoming NDC administration to scrap the office would violate the trust of Ghanaians who expect stronger accountability and institutional independence. “This is what the people voted for. They want accountability. They want independence for frontline agencies. If the NDC makes this an agenda, they will have betrayed Ghanaians,” he declared, adding that he would personally protest such a decision.

Addressing petitions calling for the removal of the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, Dr Asante questioned why similar scrutiny had not been applied to other state investigative bodies. “How many petitions have we sent to EOCO or CID? There are countless cases that have stalled for years without any petitions,” he pointed out.

He acknowledged that the OSP, like any institution, is not without flaws and should be held to high standards, but insisted that imperfections cannot justify its abolition. Civil society organisations, he revealed, have been engaging the judiciary to improve understanding of the OSP Act, noting that courts often apply different standards to the OSP compared to agencies such as EOCO.

Dr Asante emphasised that the OSP has stricter transparency obligations than other bodies because it must publish reports every six months, a requirement that does not apply to the Attorney General or EOCO.

Commenting on the recent arrest of legal practitioner Martin Kpebu over remarks related to the OSP, Dr Asante expressed concern. “It is criminalising speech. The way this has been done is a no-no. It is a slippery slope we must avoid,” he warned.

He urged citizens to resist any attempt to dismantle the Office of the Special Prosecutor, insisting that the fight for an independent public prosecutor must be protected.