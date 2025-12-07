NDC Communications Officer dies in Adaklu road crash at South Tongu

Nicholas Aklorbortu, a Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in South Tongu, has died following a fatal motor accident along the Adaklu stretch of the Ho–Sogakope road on Friday, December 5, 2025.

The accident occurred when Aklorbortu was returning from the 41st National Farmers' Day celebration in Ho.

Aklorbortu, who also served as the Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in a fire outbreak.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility but was pronounced dead shortly after. His body has since been deposited at the Ho Teaching Hospital morgue.

The accident involved three persons, according to preliminary information.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt that Aklorbortu was travelling from Ho toward Sogakope when he collided with another motor rider heading in the opposite direction with a pillon rider.

The rider sustained injuries to his face, arm, and leg and is receiving medical care. The third victim, identified only as Mawuli, died at the scene after being burnt beyond recognition.

Investigations suggest that the motor rider and his passenger had purchased fuel and were transporting it in a gallon. The impact of the collision caused the fuel to spill, igniting a fire that engulfed both motorbikes.

Mr Aklorbortu's motorbike was the most severely damaged by the flames.

The incident has thrown the South Tongu political fraternity into mourning as colleagues described Aklorbortu as a dedicated communicator and committed public servant.

GNA