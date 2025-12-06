'I will Conquer [what+]'! By when, through who or How?

Friday Sermon: There is a verse I quote, on my mind, and I want it fulfilled a lot more. The verse or statement is 'I will conquer!, me and my team'. Now! What has God+ conquered since that verse and what is he/they conquering, and when will the final conquering of evil and establishing of good take place? I think a more relevant question is are you ready to be part of that conquering, to be on God's team, conquering vivid evil away from earth, and what level of that team do you want to play, vigorously as a believer or as a weak submitter? What tools will God use to conquer which evil choices in our generation?

Well, perhaps this is another conquest. Inspiring Jarga with an article from the Gambia, which conquers from Ghana, Nigeria, and beyond towards the rest of the world. Those blessed to read it will likely benefit varyingly and will it reach millions or billions by when or how? To conquer certain evil amounts to removing a certain level of undue hell, but sometimes it must include due hell to some; then paradise or heaven on earth may begin or rise for the team...

It happens to be Friday, and many Muslims believe in reading chapter 18 (kahf) as protection from what people call Daj^jahl. I do not read the chapter on Fridays, except by coincidence, because I partly do not believe in many so-called hadiths and want to be far above fear of any evil, including so-called daj^jahl. Mind you, I do believe in asking God for protection from all evil, but is confronting visible evil not even higher and better? I will not condemn those who read ch.18 on Fridays, but I think many of them are short-changing themselves . The chapter came for more than protection of a visible or invisible dahj^jahl, but for ' guidance and mercy'. Yes protection is some form of mercy, but what other mercies or guidance they may miss compared to me who read it on other days and God may still favor me through guidance and other higher mercies? How many of those who read that chapter in Saudi Arabia to the Gambia and beyond ever deeply meditate on the verses: [Quran Chapter 18]

87. He said, "As for him who does wrong, we will penalize him, then he will be returned to his Lord, and He will punish him with an unheard-of torment.

88. "But as for him who believes and acts righteously, he will have the finest reward, and We will speak to him of Our command with ease."

The above two verses are not primarily protection from xyz, but primarily a guide to rulers and those who want to play in the conquering team at what levels? Is Dahj^jahl visible or invisible? I once jokingly called Obama Dahj^jahl, but that just means me and you should focus on fighting the illusions, lies, and cruelties of the leaders of our time, but also the ordinary citizens including children . Were you not warned that your parents+ will not benefit you if you are guilty, but what level of righteousness may benefit you? Do you prefer Saudi+ Billionaires reading ch.18 in fear or ones who donate billions towards culture of cameras, saying: I want to be among the team that conquers evil anywhere, especially to help poor children as an example? Reciting a chapter is words, perhaps lower than urging good as per ch.103, so all words are not equal, nor are all actions equal.

'I will conquer bullying from the school and work level in the Gambia, Africa, and the world!' , but where is the team of conquerors? Who will urge, who will publish or share, who will act, etc. Will rich Muhammed Jah or a Saudi Billionaire understand a camera factory or camera store may be as important or higher than building a mosque, and outperform Barrow and MBS on road bragging projects? Jarga! You need a good big team, speak to the leaders and rich folks gently, but also truthfully or are they above ch.103? Well, God's team can be at many levels, officials, rich folks, trying folks in the diaspora, ordinary sharing folks or even poor and caring Jarga until when? The ones who work to save a child or millions of children from fear and/or raise the service they receive may get protection, guidance, and other blessings from God than those who read ch.18 weekly, own cameras and are indifferent to the poor. So which media houses around the world echo good, urge good constantly and with vigor, or cowardly fear even cameras?

Well, the devil must also have a team , visible and/or invisible, and I assume they will hate culture of cameras as a conquering tool, including a shameful punishment for the hypocrites... So do we resist the evil teams or urge and not wait for the slow or reluctant to learn and join the conquering team? We act and we compromise where need be. The questionable Africans that fear even clitoris and conventional learning may fear cameras in schools+. We insist it must be great and reasonably compromise as research. So we help both private and government schools, and understand every seemingly new 'problem' due to cameras means ten or more problems were imposed and solved through cameras. A teacher or student caught on cameras should be measurably dealt with, and move on.

Like most things, cost is both an issue or an excuse that a determined team can overcome. Why shouldn't the God of Jarga make him a centi-billionaire and let him do it alone? Well, God said a team and perhaps to test along how many people? Maybe Jarga's role in the team is to write very vividly and what God may allow later. Another one publishes or shares. If President Barrow, Tinubu, Faye, etc picks up the phone to call other folks or allow Jarga in certain capacity, God may command billions to speed up the conquering... If ten Gambian or xyz associations in the Diaspora crowdfund and seek donations, how many millions can they raise to help schools have cameras as research, to protect properties, protect children+, and raise service level. We claim we care, so will we act, because [Quran 61:4] says: 'God loves those who fight in His cause, in ranks, as though they were a compact structure (team).' Think about team work then and now, think about fighting as an easier fight to conquer bullying +, think about 'God loves' 'who versus who' for conquering evil and establishing Justice on earth.

Another verses: [Quran Chapter 61]

10. O you who believe! Shall I inform you of a trade that will save you from a painful torment?

11. That you believe in God and His Messenger (message bearer), and strive in the cause of God with your possessions and yourselves. That is best for you, if you only knew.

What! A trade bigger than the trades of Muhammed Jah, Dangote, Youssou Ndure, Elon Musk, MBS on AI+, etc? Is calling good a message bearer? Regardless of what your hadiths claim about building mosques as a possible good deed, verse 11 clearly shows a super good deed. Strive! Strive! Strive! With your wealth (possessions) and yourselves is a timeless urge until all evil is conquered! Do not remind the stingy about donating to help even children, or they may indifferently claim I take care of my children or country. Donating to fight for a blood free battle is like an easier test compared to how some rich Arabs+ refused to donate to make weapons while fighting disbelievers... Now, the problem of stingy or no donations is with which Arabs and beyond? We are not buying weapons to liberate Sudan, but buying cameras to defeat or contain wrongdoers in the Gambia, Sudan, and every corner God owns...

The fight against disbelievers is when they attack you. The fight against wrongdoers is a different 'when' they attack or wrong you or someone. Meaning, I am only or more concerned with sins between creatures, not allowing any Imam, pastor, president, etc to over dictate what punishable wrongdoing amounts to. The fight against wrongdoers can include fighting against hypocrites who may be bigger or worse than the hypocrites of old or past prophets. So our test is easier on one part, but seemingly harder on the other, except God can make it easy, conquer swiftly.

'Risking yourselves' is not just physical battles then, but putting my face on the Internet and calling names for actions is indeed risky. From job denials to attacking me, I trust Allah will protect me even without ritual reciting of ch.18 on a Friday, even if I happen to quote it beautifully on a Friday, quoting it above how many of your trusted Imams and presidents! OK jarga, are you bragging or is God giving you fun even while utilising you to conquer? Risking yourselves includes understanding that a camera may catch me or you looking at a beautiful Arab or xyz girl, or understanding that it is trivial if the Camera may save me, my loved one, or millions of Arabs and other girls... Perhaps those who strive to save children+ from the rising horrors some survived before cameras are both gratitude and seeding for a place in God's sweet kingdom on earth and beyond. The great thing is almost everyone can share, but will everyone share and urge differently or find cowardly excuses? The semi-great thing is money should not be an issue if the discussion or ideas reaches a certain level, including billions within days. The good thing is very few people are risking their lives on calling for worldwide culture of cameras and may God protect us and bless us beyond our imagination.

Conquer! Is not submission to reading words in one language, but being part of the team that essentially ends wrong doing through actions, not just preaching. However, team work means I cannot look down on even the ones who are sharing towards presidents, journalists, and billionaires, or claiming I the visible writer deserves the highest honor. Let's all strive as a team and understand the opportunities we are given as great. May God bless me a lot more and bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.