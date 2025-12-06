The Hidden Money: Unclaimed Balances, Bad Investments and the Accountability Questions SSNIT Must Answer

Every financial institution holds a quiet secret on its balance sheet --- a pile of money that belongs to people who are no longer around to manage it. In banking and accounting, it is called Unclaimed Balances or Dormant Accounts. These consist of deposits belonging to customers who opened accounts but later died, relocated, abandoned the accounts, or simply never returned. Banks are legally required to classify and treat such balances under the Bank of Ghana’s Unclaimed Balances and Dormant Account Directive, which spells out how long an account must remain inactive before being considered dormant, how the funds should be reported, and how claimants can retrieve them.

But if banks, with far smaller client bases, hold tens of millions of Cedis in such unclaimed funds, what then of Ghana’s largest mandatory pension institution --- the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) --- which has been collecting contributions from millions of workers since 1972?

Recent public records and investigations suggest the existence of a massive, largely unspoken “stockpile” within SSNIT: contributors who died but whose survivors never claimed benefits, contributors who have relocated internally or abroad, contributors whose records are incomplete, duplicated or lost in the system, and contributors whose employers deducted contributions but never remitted them to SSNIT.

The Trust’s mandate is to safeguard every pesewa, track every contributor, and account for every cedi invested. But as evidence mounts of dormant contributor records, non-performing investments, and losses running into millions, the critical question emerges: How much money is truly unaccounted for --- and why has the public never been shown the full picture?

The Accounting Term: Unclaimed Balances and Dormant Accounts

In accounting, banks and custodial institutions classify long-inactive customer funds as:

Unclaimed Balances, or Dormant Accounts, or in some jurisdictions, funds subject to Escheat (funds transferred to the state after a long dormancy period). These terms describe the same reality. Money belonging to people who cannot be reached, traced or identified. For pensions, the equivalent concept exists as unclaimed benefits, unprocessed survivor benefits, and dormant contributor accounts. Given SSNIT’s 52-year history, the volume of such records is likely massive. And that raises a governance question: Has SSNIT quantified this stockpile?

Dormant Contributors: A Silent Crisis

In May 2025, public reporting revealed that SSNIT had more than 2.7 million dormant contributor accounts --- contributors whom the system cannot locate, verify or reconcile. This does not necessarily mean SSNIT is holding billions in unclaimed benefits. But it does mean that millions of records have not been matched to beneficiaries, thousands of Ghanaians have died without their families claiming survivor benefits, data gaps remain unresolved, and unclaimed entitlements may be piling up without public disclosure. If the banking sector is compelled to publish unclaimed balances, why is SSNIT --- which manages mandatory contributions from nearly every formal-sector worker not required to do the same?

Losses from Bad Investments: What the Audits Reveal

Ghana’s Auditor-General has, for several years, flagged concerns about SSNIT’s investment decisions. Among the issues raised:

Over US$11 million lost through the liquidation of three failed investments.

Over GH¢400 million “locked up” in non-performing or distressed investments.

Cash irregularities and delays in contribution remittances by both public and private employers.

These are not theoretical losses, they are real, documented weaknesses in investment governance. When an institution exists to secure the retirement of ordinary Ghanaian workers, such losses carry real human consequences.

What SSNIT Should Be Able to Tell Ghanaians

How much money is “stockpiled” in dormant contributor records? SSNIT must be able to reconcile the number of contributors who stopped paying; number who died with no claims made; number whose records contain errors; and the estimated value of all unclaimed benefits. Even if exact figures require further work, a preliminary estimate is necessary. How many pensioners will join the payroll in 2026, 2027, 2028? Every pension fund uses actuarial projections to estimate new retirees per year, mortality rates, cash outflow needs, and funding adequacy. These numbers exist internally. Publishing it increases public trust. How much has been lost in bad investments? Not general statements, but names of non-performing investments, amounts invested, current fair value, impairment losses taken, and recovery plans. How much can realistically be recovered? Recoveries may come from restructuring distressed companies, selling off assets, legal action against defaulting employers, and surcharge against officials whose decisions caused losses. The public needs clarity. What sanctions have been applied to officials who caused losses? If governance failures occurred, Ghanaians have a right to know who approved the failed investment, whether procurement and investment rules were followed, whether disciplinary action has been taken, whether cases have been referred to investigative bodies. Without accountability, losses repeat.

What an Independent Review Could Reveal

A full, transparent review of SSNIT’s finances would focus on:

Unclaimed and Dormant Accounts: A national cleanup exercise, similar to bank reconciliation could publish names of dormant contributors (as is done for banks), open a nationwide claim window for families of deceased contributors, reconcile all duplicate and erroneous records, and create a public unclaimed-benefits portal. Investment Performance Review: An independent panel of actuaries and investment auditors could analyze underperforming investments, compare SSNIT’s performance to global pension benchmarks, and publish which investments should be held, written down, or divested. Governance and Sanctions: The Auditor-General has recommended sanctions and recoveries in several years’ reports. Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has echoed this. A transparent accountability process should reveal surcharges imposed, sums recovered, officials sanctioned, and cases referred to the Attorney-General or Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Is Recovery Possible?

Yes, but it depends on the category of loss.

From distressed investments: Recovery may come through receivership, asset sales, shareholder restructuring, and litigation. Recoveries often take years and may be partial. From defaulting employers: This is the most recoverable category. Historically SSNIT has successfully sued employers, secured garnishment orders, and recovered unpaid contributions. A nationwide enforcement drive could recover significant sums. From administrative errors: Cleaning up contributor data can restore lost entitlements --- a win for contributors and the Trust alike.

Why SSNIT Must Act Now

Ghana’s pension system faces increasing pressure. Life expectancy is rising, the formal sector is not expanding rapidly, contribution compliance remains inconsistent, and investment volatility continues to grow. Transparency is the only safeguard of public trust. If SSNIT cannot track its contributors, reconcile its investments, or proactively disclose losses, then contributors --- the real owners of the fund --- will continue to feel insecure.

A Path Forward: What SSNIT Should Immediately Publish

SSNIT can win back public confidence by releasing five simple items:

A Dormant Contributors Report: number of dormant accounts, estimated value of unclaimed benefits, geographic and sector breakdown, 12-month plan for reconciliation. An Investment Impairment Report: list of non-performing investments, impairment losses, recovery strategy, timeline for updates. Actuarial Projections (2026–2035): expected new pensioners per year, expected benefit outflow, solvency projections. Sanctions and Recoveries Report: officers surcharged, employers prosecuted, sums recovered, cases referred to law enforcement. Quarterly Transparency Briefings similar to the Bank of Ghana’s MPC press briefings.

When institutions face public scrutiny, silence deepens suspicion. Transparency restores credibility. SSNIT, as custodian of Ghana’s compulsory pension contributions, cannot afford opacity.

My Thoughts: A Trust Must Be Trustworthy

The questions around unclaimed balances, dormant accounts, non-performing investments and governance failures at SSNIT are not political. They are civic. They touch the lives of the retired teacher waiting for his pension arrears, the market woman whose late husband’s survivor benefit is locked in the system, the young worker contributing every month with no visibility, and the millions of Ghanaians whose future depends on SSNIT’s solvency and integrity. A national pension system must not operate in the shadows. Ghanaians deserve answers, and SSNIT has the data to provide them. The ball is in the Trust’s court.

MY RIGHT-OF-REPLY QUESTIONS FOR SSNIT

Dormant Contributors / Unclaimed Benefits

How many dormant contributor accounts currently exist in SSNIT’s database?

What is the estimated monetary value of unclaimed benefits associated with these accounts?

Has SSNIT ever conducted a nationwide campaign to trace families of deceased contributors?

Investment Governance

What is the total value of non-performing or impaired investments on SSNIT’s books?

How much has SSNIT lost in investment liquidations over the last 10 years?

What criteria were used to approve the investments that subsequently failed?

Recoveries and Sanctions

How much has SSNIT recovered from defaulting employers in the last five years?

How many officers have been surcharged or disciplined for decisions that led to financial loss?

Have any cases been referred to the Attorney-General or Office of the Special Prosecutor?

Future Pension Projections

How many new pensioners does SSNIT project for 2026, 2027, 2028, and beyond?

What long-term actuarial assumptions guide these projections?

Does SSNIT consider the current contribution base sufficient to sustain payouts over the next 20–30 years?

Public Accountability

Will SSNIT publish a Dormant Contributors Report and Investment Impairment Report annually?

Will the Trust commit to quarterly public briefings like other major public institutions?

Ours is not to malign, but to inform, to question, and to spark a national dialogue which will initiate the much needed reforms for Ghana’s pension system.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

[email protected]