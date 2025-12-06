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Sat, 06 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Double Contributions, High Pensions and the Risks to the System: a Balanced Look at SSNIT’s Explanations

Double Contributions, High Pensions and the Risks to the System: a Balanced Look at SSNIT’s Explanations

The revelation by the Deputy Public Affairs Manager of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) that Ghana’s highest-paid pensioner receives GH₵201,000 per month has generated a wave of public debate. According to SSNIT, this unprecedented pension level stems from contributions made from multiple income sources during the person’s working life. In other words, the contributor paid SSNIT from several legally declared jobs, which cumulatively produced a large pension.

On the surface, this explanation sits well within SSNIT’s operational framework. The SSNIT Pension Scheme is a contributory defined-benefit system: the more you contribute, and the longer you contribute, the higher your benefit. The law does not prohibit multiple streams of income, nor does it forbid contributing from each stream. In fact, Section 63 of the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766) explicitly encourages universal coverage and allows individuals with multiple employments to consolidate contributions.

But the matter becomes complicated when placed within the context of Ghana’s labour laws, ethical expectations, and the potential for abuse. While private-sector workers can freely engage in multiple jobs, the situation is different for public sector employees. And this difference is at the heart of growing public concern. This piece examines the legal, ethical, and systemic questions raised by the SSNIT announcement. Could a government employee legitimately accumulate contributions large enough to earn a GH₵201,000 pension? What does the law say about public workers taking on secondary employment? And importantly, does the situation create a window for corruption or manipulation of the pension system? A balanced analysis is necessary.

Can a Public Sector Worker Accumulate Such Contributions?

It is true that in Ghana, government employees generally do not receive double salaries unless they hold dual appointments explicitly approved by the appointing authority. Double salaries are rare and, when they occur without authorization, are classified as irregular and sometimes criminal. Under the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), and the Civil Service Act, government workers are expected to dedicate full professional attention to their primary jobs. Secondary employment requires explicit permission, especially when the outside work could compromise productivity or raise issues of conflict of interest. Therefore, the idea of a full-time government worker legitimately contributing from multiple high-paying salary sources, sufficient to generate a GH₵201,000 pension raises questions. It is technically possible only under certain circumstances:

Possible legitimate scenarios:

  • A government professional (e.g., medical doctor, lecturer, lawyer) who obtains formal authorization to provide consultancy or part-time services in private institutions.
  • A worker who transitions between sectors over a long career and earns high incomes at different periods.
  • A contributor with substantial self-employment income, voluntarily paying into SSNIT under the informal sector scheme.

Less plausible scenarios:

  • A government worker secretly holding multiple full-time jobs.
  • A public employee running private businesses in ways that interfere with public duties.
  • A worker pushing illicit income through SSNIT as contributions.

Given the structure of the state salary system, a purely public-sector path to such a high pension seems improbable. This supports the public intuition that the contributor in question likely worked in the private sector or combined government work with authorized professional engagements.

The Legal Boundaries: Labour Laws and SSNIT Regulations

Ghanaian labour laws do not forbid anyone from holding multiple jobs per se. However, for public service employees, the Code of Conduct for the Civil and Local Government Services states clearly that public servants must not engage in outside employment that interferes with their official duties; they must obtain written approval before undertaking additional income-generating work; and, they must avoid situations that create divided loyalties or potential conflicts of interest. Where a public worker engages in additional employment that compromises performance, they breach the law and can face disciplinary action,including dismissal.

SSNIT’s Legal Position: From SSNIT’s standpoint, the principle is straightforward. If the income is legal, declared, and contributions are duly paid, SSNIT must compute the pension accordingly. The Trust has no mandate to investigate how the income was earned unless there is evidence of fraud; contributions were made without a genuine employment relationship; or employers did not follow due process. Thus, SSNIT’s explanation fits within its legal remit, but this does not rule out broader governance concerns.

Ethical and Governance Concerns: A Window for Abuse?

The public fears surrounding SSNIT’s announcement are not unfounded. Ghana’s governance challenges, particularly around corruption and illicit enrichment, make it possible for some individuals to launder ill-gotten wealth through legitimate channels, including pension contributions. There are potential risks if the system is not monitored carefully:

  1. Corrupt public officials could channel illicit income into “private salaries”: Unscrupulous actors may create shell companies or collude with private entities to fabricate employment relationships, enabling them to pay high SSNIT contributions from questionable funds.
  2. Unauthorized secondary employment: If public workers engage in demanding private jobs after hours, it could reduce their efficiency, compromise productivity, or introduce conflicts of interest.
  3. Unequal access to opportunities: Only certain categories of workers --- professionals, consultants, and specialists can realistically obtain high-paying side jobs. This widens inequality within the pension system.
  4. Pressure on SSNIT’s financial sustainability: Extremely high monthly pensions place a long-term financial responsibility on SSNIT. Although the law supports contribution-based benefits, the system must ensure fairness, sustainability, and transparency.

International Practices: How Other Countries Handle Multiple Income Sources

Globally, many pension systems allow contributions from multiple sources. Countries like the UK, Germany, Canada, and the USA permit individuals to work several jobs, and all income is counted for social security. However, these countries also enforce:

  1. Strict labour regulations on public employees’ secondary employment: Robust anti-corruption and anti–money laundering mechanisms to prevent abuse of payroll systems.
  2. Transparent pension audits to detect fraud or artificial inflation of salaries: The underlying lesson is that contribution-based pension systems work best where governance is strong, employer declarations are credible, and public-sector ethics are enforced.

Ghana must aim for the same balance.
The Big Question: Is the GH₵201,000 Pension a Problem or a Policy Strength?

Depending on perspective, the situation reflects either success or risk:

  • A Policy Strength: It proves that SSNIT rewards high contributors fairly; it encourages voluntary contributions from high earners; and, it makes the pension scheme competitive with private retirement plans.
  • A Governance Risk:It opens questions about the source of such high contribution levels; it highlights weaknesses in monitoring secondary employment for public employees; and, it could feed public mistrust if not transparently explained.

The Way Forward: Strengthening Transparency and Trust

To protect the integrity of the pension system, Ghana should consider:

  1. Clearer public reporting: SSNIT should periodically publish anonymized statistics on the distribution of pension benefits to improve transparency and public understanding.
  2. Stronger oversight on public-sector secondary employment: Public workers should not take on demanding private roles without authorization, and penalties for breaches must be enforced.
  3. Improved inter-agency collaboration: SSNIT, the Auditor-General, the Financial Intelligence Centre, and the Labour Commission should coordinate to detect fake employment relationships, irregular contributions, and suspicious payroll patterns.
  4. Public education: Ghanaians need a clearer understanding of how pensions are calculated, what is legal, and how to make use of voluntary contributions.

My Thoughts
The GH₵201,000 monthly pension is legally possible within SSNIT’s framework, but the broader implications deserve careful examination. While individuals, especially in the private sector, can legitimately contribute from multiple income streams, the situation becomes sensitive when public-sector ethics and governance standards are involved. A strong pension system is one that balances opportunity, equity, and integrity. Ghana must ensure that SSNIT remains not just a calculator of contributions, but a guardian of fairness and public trust. The debate should therefore not focus on a single pensioner, but on how to strengthen the entire system so that it commands confidence from contributors, retirees, and the wider society. The Deputy Public Affairs Manager would have been applauded by every Ghanaian if she had focused on what SSNIT is doing to better the lot of the thousands of pensioners taking GH500 per month, and not the special case of one pensioner taking home GH201,000 each month.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Ghanaian essayist and information provider whose writings weave research, history and lived experience into thought-provoking commentary. . More Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management. Column: Fuseini Abdulai Braimah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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