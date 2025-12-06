2 dead, 13 injured in horrific crash on Anyinam-Enyiresi stretch

A devastating head-on collision on the Anyinam–Enyiresi stretch of the Accra–Kumasi Highway last Thursday resulted in two fatalities and left thirteen others injured.

The accident happened when the driver of a Toyota Hiace (AS-4191-25), travelling from Nkawkaw toward Accra, attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre. He reportedly lost control during the attempt and crashed into an oncoming Honda Pilot (AS-8086-14).

Eyewitnesses described a violent impact that left both vehicles mangled and stranded in the middle of the highway, trapping several passengers inside.

The driver of the Honda Pilot and a female passenger sustained severe injuries and had to be pulled out by rescue personnel. They were rushed to the Enyiresi Government Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Thirteen others — twelve men and one woman — had already been taken to the same hospital by good Samaritans before emergency crews got to the scene.

District Fire Officer LFM Samuel Awuku said the Anyinam Fire Station received the distress call at 09:21 hours and arrived at 09:36 with a six-member rescue team. The crew extricated the remaining trapped victims, secured the crash site and cleared debris to ease the growing traffic congestion.

He added that their immediate priority upon arrival was to restore free movement on the highway, as some victims had already been transported by bystanders before the rescue team reached the scene.