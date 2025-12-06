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President Mahama lands in Qatar for key engagements at 2025 Doha Forum

  Sat, 06 Dec 2025
Headlines President Mahama lands in Qatar for key engagements at 2025 Doha Forum
SAT, 06 DEC 2025 4

President John Dramani Mahama arrived in Doha on Saturday, December 6, ahead of two major appearances at this year’s Doha Forum, where he is set to contribute to high-level global discussions.

He will open a thematic session on Education as Justice in Times of Crisis and later join a panel on Economic Empowerment in Africa: Pathways to Inclusive Prosperity, where leaders will explore strategies for broad-based growth across the continent.

As part of his visit, President Mahama will hold bilateral talks with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, to deepen cooperation and discuss shared priorities.

The President travelled to Doha aboard a Qatar Airways Executive Jet provided by the State of Qatar and is expected to return on Sunday, December 7.

The Doha Forum, established in 2003, serves as a premier international platform for dialogue, drawing global leaders, policymakers, and influencers to engage on pressing global challenges.

Held annually under the theme Diplomacy, Dialogue, Diversity, the forum focuses on shaping policy and driving innovative solutions across an increasingly interconnected world.

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Comments

Akuba Ghana | 12/6/2025 4:06:45 PM

Beware of Qatar, a dangerous viper nation that sponsors religious extremism in other nations. Always look a gift horse in the mouth and avoid trajan horses.

Comments4
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