Origins and Revival: How Shari’a was (re)introduced in Northern Nigeria



Long before independence, variants of Islamic law (Shari’a) especially in matters of personal status (marriage, inheritance, family law) existed in parts of northern Nigeria under colonial and pre-colonial structures.

But after independence, and especially under British colonial influence and the codification of a uniform Penal Code (1959), Sharia’s criminal dimension was largely sidelined.

The turning point came with the return to civilian democratic rule in 1999. On 27 October 1999, the then governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Sani Yarima, passed a “Shari’a Establishment Law,” and the state’s Shari’a Penal Code (Law No. 10 of 2000) came into force on 27 January 2000.

This law extended Shari’a beyond personal and civil law into criminal law: covering offences like theft, adultery, alcohol consumption, fornication, etc. with traditional and for many, harsh Islamic punishments based on the Maliki School.

The move proved popular among many in the Muslim-majority northern population, who saw Shari’a as a remedy to corruption, inefficiency, and moral decline in the secular legal system.

In rapid succession, by 2002–2003, eleven other northern states followed Zamfara’s lead and adopted Shari’a-based penal or criminal laws. These states include: Kano State, Sokoto State, Katsina State, Bauchi State, Borno State, Jigawa State, Kebbi State, Yobe State, Kaduna State, Niger State, and Gombe State.

As part of the Shari’a re‑implementation, state governments established institutions such as Shari’a Commissions, Zakat Commissions, Councils of Ulama, and in many cases enforcement bodies often referred to as Hisbah (Islamic moral police) to monitor and enforce compliance.

Thus, by the early 2000s, a parallel legal order existed in many northern states: secular/common law courts, customary courts, and full Shari’a courts (civil + criminal) operating under state legislation.

The Legal & Constitutional Tension: States vs. Federal Law

The reintroduction of criminal Shari’a raised immediate and profound legal and constitutional questions. At the heart of the controversy lies a clash between state-level Shari’a legislation and the provisions of the 1999 Federal Constitution.

What the Constitution says:

The 1999 Constitution stipulates that the Constitution is the “supreme law” of Nigeria: any other law inconsistent with it “shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void.”

Section 10 prohibits the government of the Federation or of a State from adopting any religion as the State Religion.

The Constitution also includes provisions for the establishment of Shari’a Courts of Appeal (Sections 275–279), but these are explicitly described under “civil proceedings involving questions of Islamic personal law” e.g. marriage, guardianship, inheritance, etc. The Constitution does not mention criminal jurisdiction for Shari’a courts.

Fundamental rights are also protected: freedom of religion (Section 38), freedom from discrimination (Section 42), the right to dignity and freedom from inhuman or degrading treatment (Section 34), and the right to fair hearing and due process (Section 36).

What supporters of state Shari’a argue:

Proponents assert that the Constitution implicitly permits states to legislate on “residual matters” that is, areas not explicitly on the federal exclusive or concurrent list under Section 4. Shari’a law, they claim, falls within that residual domain.

They also cite Sections 275–277 (on Shari’a Courts of Appeal) and Section 6 (on judicial powers) to argue that states have the power to set up courts including potentially broad jurisdictions defined by state laws.

For many Muslims in the north, Shari’a is not just civil law but a foundational religious and moral order, regarded as a matter of personal and communal identity. In the context of weak governance, corruption, and perceived moral decay under secular common law, full Shari’a is seen as a means to restore justice, accountability, and social order.

Why many legal scholars, human rights organizations, and civil society call them unconstitutional:

Because the Constitution does not give criminal jurisdiction explicitly to Shari’a courts, extending Shari’a into criminal law arguably exceeds the constitutional mandate thus being ultra vires (beyond the powers of the state legislature).

The imposition of criminal punishments under Shari’a (such as death by stoning, amputation, and flogging) conflicts with constitutionally protected fundamental human rights: dignity, freedom from inhuman or degrading treatment, fair trial, equal protection, and non‑discrimination (especially given the differential impact on women and, in some cases, non Muslims).

The adoption of Shari’a criminal law in 12 states and application to mostly Muslim populations is viewed by critics as tantamount to the state implicitly adopting Islam as a state religion, which the Constitution bans under Section 10.

Because the Constitution is supreme, any state law inconsistent with it including potentially the Shari’a penal codes could (or should) be declared void in courts.

Thus, although Shari’a had some constitutional recognition (mainly civil personal law), its extension into criminal law remains deeply contested and arguably unconstitutional under the 1999 Constitution.

Impact, Social Conflict and Calls for Dismantling / Reform

Implementation of full Shari’a in northern Nigeria has had wide-ranging consequences social, political, intercommoned, and legal.

The reintroduction ignited religious tensions. In mixed religion states (e.g. Kaduna State), there were violent clashes. For example, the “2000 Kaduna riots” erupted following the announcement of Shari’a introduction thousands died according to conservative estimates.

Human rights groups notably Human Rights Watch (HRW) documented that many punishments and procedures under Shari’a criminal codes violated rights guaranteed by the Constitution. They recommended reviewing or repealing Shari’a legislation sections that allow cruel punishments, guarantee no proper legal representation, and discriminate against women or non Muslims.

In practice, though death sentences and amputations were sometimes passed by lower Shari’a courts, enforcement has been irregular sometimes overturned on appeal or suspended by higher/secular courts.

Over time, many observers described the “full” Shari’a experiment as having “dubious effect on democratic governance” undermining equality before the law, weakening national unity, and defying constitutional secularism.

Given these problems, there have been recurring calls both domestically and internationally for the federal government and state governments to "review" Shari’a criminal legislation, eliminate or reform laws that violate constitutional and human rights standards, and reinforce secular constitutional governance.

Why “Dismantling Shari’a” Is Complex and What Reformers Argue Instead

It is tempting to see the solution as simply “repeal Shari’a laws.” But it is not so straightforward, for a number of reasons:

For many Muslims in the states that adopted Shari’a, the law represents religious identity, a moral order, and a response to perceived failures in secular governance (inequality, corruption, inefficiency). Removing Shari’a especially without offering acceptable alternatives risks alienating these communities and causing social unrest.

Some scholars argue for a middle path: not a blanket ban of Shari’a, but reform shifting from rigid traditional interpretations to more compatible versions that respect human rights, equality, and constitutional principles.

Others contend that if any law criminalizes behavior, it must apply equally to all citizens and comply with constitutional protections meaning that religious-based criminal codes should not be enforced as state law.

Also, the fact that so many state-level Shari’a courts and laws already exist, with social and institutional embedment (religious bodies, Hisbah, courts) complicates any attempt at wholesale dismantling: it would require political will, social consensus, and careful legal–constitutional measures.

What Would “Dismantling Shari’a” (or Reform) Look Like and Has It Been Achieved?

So far more than two decades after the wave of Shari’a adoption in the early 2000s there has not been a comprehensive dismantling of Shari’a criminal law across the northern states. Some of the reasons include institutional inertia, religious political support, and the complexity of undoing embedded legal frameworks.

Calls for reform have mostly aimed at:

Repealing or amending penal provisions that allow stoning, amputation, flogging, or other cruel punishments.

Ensuring fair trial, legal representation, due process, and that convictions follow constitutionally acceptable standards for instance, aligning Shari’a court procedures with constitutional rights around fair hearing, evidence, etc.

Reaffirming the constitutional principle of equality before the law making sure that religious identity does not determine who gets harsher criminal punishments.

Promoting inter‑religious tolerance and national unity arguing that a pluralistic, multi religious Nigeria requires secular governance structures rather than religiously based criminal law.

However as of now these reforms remain partial. Some Shari’a laws remain on the books; in many cases, controversial punishments are rarely or inconsistently applied; and the parallel system continues to exist. Legal challenge is complicated by the fact that state governments insist on their constitutional right to legislate residual matters.

Why the Debate Matters for Nigeria and for Broader Questions of Law, Religion, and Governance

The case of Shari’a in northern Nigeria illustrates a deeper dilemma many multi‑ethnic, multi religious societies face:

Can religious law and secular constitutional democracy coexist? Nigeria’s attempt shows that formal coexistence creating parallel secular, customary, and religious legal systems brings tension, especially over criminal law.

What is the meaning of constitutional supremacy and equal rights under law? When state laws diverge on religious lines with different citizens subjected to different criminal regimes questions of equality, discrimination, and human rights inevitably arise.

What role should religion play in public life? For many Muslims in the North, Shari’a is not just a legal code but a moral and spiritual order. But for a pluralistic country, enforcing religion-based criminal law risks marginalizing non adherents and undermining national unity.

How to reform or reconcile divergent legal traditions? The Shari’a debate shows the difficulty of balancing respect for religious identity with adherence to constitutional principles and universal human rights.

Conclusion: Is “Dismantling Shari’a” Realistic or Do Reforms Make More Sense?

Completely dismantling Shari’a in northern Nigeria i.e. repealing all state Shari’a penal codes and moral police structures remains very difficult politically, socially, and legally, because Shari’a has deep roots in community identity, religion, and state institutions.

That said, many legal scholars and human-rights advocates argue that reform or substantial overhaul rather than total dismantling is more feasible and realistic. Such reform would aim to align any religiously inspired laws with constitutionally protected rights, ensure fair trial, and eliminate cruel punishments or discriminatory provisions.

Whether through reform or abolition, the challenge remains: balancing religious identity and moral aspirations with constitutional democracy, secular governance, and equal rights for all citizens a challenge not unique to Nigeria, but relevant in many pluralistic societies worldwide.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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