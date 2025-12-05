NADMO and FDA to crackdown on unwholesome goods in Central Region ahead of Christmas

Central Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has announced its commitment to partner with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to rid the market of unwholesome goods before, during and after the Christmas season.

This partnership is hinged on strengthening surveillance and enforcing measures to protect public health in accordance with the Public Health Act, 2012 (Section 132).

NADMO’s involvement remains crucial due to the increased sales during the festive period, a time when the FDA has previously warned of intensified risks from unscrupulous sellers who stock expired or contaminated items during such occasions.

Mr Kwasi Dawood, Central Regional Director of NADMO said the initiative specifically targeted expired drugs, food, cosmetics, and household chemicals, which posed significant risks.

He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of a day’s capacity-building workshop for District Officers of NADMO in the Central Region at Assin Fosu.

The training was primarily focused on empowering participants to reactivate the defunct Disaster Volunteer Groups (DVGs) in the 22 districts across the region.

The event, which assembled more than 100 NADMO officials as trainer of trainers with consequent mandate to create DVGs consisting of not more than 40 members, largely youth in their respective districts.

DVGs are vital for bolstering community resilience to natural and man-made disasters such as floods, fires, and bushfires.

These groups deliver frontline emergency responses, encompassing victim identification, hazard monitoring, and rapid relief distribution, which minimises dependence on outside assistance.

Additionally, they offer essential public education on disaster risk reduction, fire prevention, and environmental safety, enabling proactive local action.

Mr Dawood urged sellers to maintain registers for expired items, label them and seek FDA-supervised disposal because altering dates violated the law, risking fines and penalties.

He charged consumers to always check expiry dates, batch numbers, and labels before purchase, particularly in festive seasons and report suspicious sales to FDA/GSA and avoid post-expiry consumption.

Mr Dawood described DVGs as an integral grassroots component of NADMO's strategy, trained to act as first responders and community mobilisers during disaster events.

He charged the NADMO Officers to ensure transparency and fairness in the formation of the volunteer groups to preserve the groups’ integrity and ensure broad community acceptance.

He urged officers to prioritise members residing close to disaster-prone areas, rather than appointing individuals based on personal affiliations influence.

Some District NADMO Officers told the GNA they were fully equipped with the knowledge and guidelines needed to successfully organise and manage DVGs to boost the Region's readiness and resilience in facing disasters.

NADMO was established in 1996 as government agency responsible for coordinating disaster management efforts to prevent and mitigate the impact of natural and man-made disasters.

It plays a pivotal role in preparedness, response, and recovery phases by mobilising resources, raising awareness and coordinating stakeholders.

GNA