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Fri, 05 Dec 2025 Feature Article

The Dignity of the Farmer: A Call to Ghana’s Youth

The Dignity of the Farmer: A Call to Ghana’s Youth

A Story of Legacy and Inspiration
In the quiet town of Sanso in Ghana’s Eastern Region, 82-year-old Opanyin Abraham Kwaku Adusei has been crowned the National Best Farmer of 2025. His recognition is more than a personal achievement—it is a national lesson. Adusei’s life reminds us that farming is not just about food; it is about dignity, resilience, and service to community.

For decades, he tilled the soil, nurtured crops, and raised livestock. His reward was not only in harvests but in the respect of his community and now the honor of the nation. Adusei’s story proves that farming is not a fallback option—it is a noble profession that sustains Ghana’s economy and culture.

Why Youth Must Till the Land
Too many young people today look only to government offices for jobs, forgetting that the land beneath their feet holds untapped opportunity. Agriculture is not outdated—it is the future. With modern technology, agribusiness can be profitable, innovative, and globally competitive.

  • Food Security: Ghana needs young farmers to ensure the nation can feed itself.
  • Innovation: Youth bring fresh ideas—hydroponics, aquaculture, digital marketplaces—that can transform traditional farming.
  • Independence: Farming offers self-employment and freedom from waiting on government payrolls.
  • Community Impact: Every seed planted is a contribution to national development.

Recommendations for Youth
1. Start Small, Think Big: Begin with backyard gardens, poultry, or fish ponds. Scale gradually.

2. Leverage Technology: Use mobile apps for weather forecasts, market prices, and modern farming techniques.

3. Form Cooperatives: Pool resources with friends to share costs and expand reach.

4. Seek Mentorship: Learn from experienced farmers like Adusei. Their wisdom is priceless.

5. Brand Your Produce: Treat farming as business—package, market, and tell your story.

Suggestions for National Support

  • Training Programs: Encourage vocational schools to integrate agribusiness modules.
  • Access to Credit: Youth-friendly loans for farm startups.
  • Market Linkages: Government and private sector should connect farmers directly to buyers.
  • Recognition: Celebrate young farmers in media to shift perceptions.

A Call to Action
The dignity of the farmer is the dignity of Ghana. Adusei’s triumph is proof that farming is not a job of last resort—it is a calling of first importance. To the youth: stop waiting for government postings. Till the land, plant your future, and harvest your destiny.

The soil is waiting. The nation is watching. The time is now.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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