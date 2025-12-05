KSM shares how Mahama predicted NPP’s defeat long before election

Political analyst Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has revisited his pre-election forecast, arguing that the 2024 electoral outcome reflected widespread voter dissatisfaction rather than a challenge to any party’s perceived entitlement.

Speaking on KSM UNFILTERED, he revealed that he initially believed the then-governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) would “break the eight,” confident in the strength of its campaign machinery. However, his perspective shifted in the months leading up to the election as he observed deeper public sentiment.

“I could listen, I could read, I could see, and I could read beyond the façade,” KSM explained. “If you didn’t pay attention to the quiet rumbling, you’d think they were going to win.”

He recalled a conversation with former President John Dramani Mahama, then in opposition, in which he asked what would happen if the NPP broke the eight. Mahama reportedly replied, “They’ll break the eight all right—eight years of corruption, eight years of arrogance, eight years of impunity.”

KSM stressed that Ghana’s political culture often assumes every government is “entitled” to eight years in office, a mindset he believes requires reassessment.

“There’ll be a breaking of the eight, but it will be eight years of corruption that Ghanaians will break,” he concluded, highlighting the role of voter accountability in shaping the nation’s political trajectory.