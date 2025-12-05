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Fri, 05 Dec 2025 Feature Article

What Counts as “New or Emerging” STIs

What Counts as “New or Emerging” STIs

A recent review in 2025 argues that the spectrum of STIs is expanding: beyond the “classic” bacterial or viral infections, a number of previously under-recognized or non-traditional infections are increasingly being transmitted through sexual contact.

Among these “emerging” infections: Mpox (formerly “monkeypox”), Zika, Ebola, and even conditions like Bacterial vaginosis (BV) once considered a vaginal-flora imbalance are now being revisited for possible sexual transmissibility.

This shift reflects how changing patterns of sexual behavior, global travel, pathogen evolution, and better scientific awareness are exposing new routes and kinds of infection.

Recent Developments in STI Trends
According to a 2025 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), four long-known curable STIs Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia and Trichomoniasis still account for over 1 million new infections every day among adults aged 15–49 worldwide.

The 2024 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed a 9 % decline in the combined cases of Chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis compared with 2023 marking a third straight year of declines.

However, a troubling exception remains: cases of Congenital syphilis where the infection is transmitted from mother to child continued to increase in 2024.

New Challenges: Drug-Resistance and Recurrences
The biggest worry globally is the rise of drug-resistant strains. The WHO recently warned that gonorrhea is becoming increasingly resistant to standard antibiotics.

In 2025 alone, multiple countries reported rising levels of resistance to the last-line antibiotics (for example, resistance of Neisseria gonorrhea to ceftriaxone and cefixime has jumped sharply).

This creates a public-health emergency: if resistant strains spread widely, many previously treatable STIs could become very difficult or impossible to cure using available drugs.

Reclassification: When a “Regular Condition” Becomes an STI
Perhaps the most striking recent development: evidence suggests that Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) a condition affecting nearly one-third of women globally should be considered an STI.

In a study published in 2025, researchers treated heterosexual couples simultaneously (both partners), and this significantly reduced recurrence of BV compared to treating only women. This strongly suggests sexual transmission.

This reclassification could lead to major shifts in treatment guidelines, sexual-health education, and prevention strategies especially in places where BV is common and under diagnosed.

What This Means for Public Health & Sexual Health
The “STI landscape” is changing: it’s no longer just about the classical infections. Emerging and re-emerging infections (viral, bacterial, and sometimes previously overlooked) are increasingly relevant.

Rising antimicrobial resistance means that what used to be “easily treatable with antibiotics” could become a growing threat making prevention (safe sex, testing, and regular screening) more important than ever.

For women’s health especially, the recognition of conditions like BV as STIs may improve diagnosis, reduce recurrence, and lessen long-term risks (infertility, pregnancy complications, etc.).

Global public-health strategies must adapt: stronger surveillance, better diagnostics (including rapid tests), public education, destigmatization, and expanded access to sexual-health services especially in low-resource settings.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 1354 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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