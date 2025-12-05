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Food inflation reduced from 28.3% to 9.5% signals success of govt interventions — Mahama

  Fri, 05 Dec 2025
Agriculture Food inflation reduced from 28.3% to 9.5% signals success of govt interventions — Mahama
FRI, 05 DEC 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has hailed the government’s measures to stabilise food prices as highly effective, attributing the success to deliberate policy actions and improved management of Ghana’s food systems.

Addressing the 41st National Farmers’ Day celebrations in Ho, the President revealed a significant drop in food inflation, which had previously peaked at 28.3 percent.

“Through targeted interventions and careful management of our food systems, I am pleased to report that food inflation has fallen sharply to 9.5 percent by October 2025.

This represents a remarkable improvement from the 22.8 percent recorded at the same time last year,” President Mahama stated.

He credited this achievement to strategic initiatives, including the procurement and distribution of 50,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser and 3,000 metric tonnes of hybrid maize and rice seeds to farmers and key national institutions such as the National Service Authority, churches, the Prison Service, and educational institutions.

The President emphasized that these measures have not only increased agricultural production but also strengthened local food supplies, eased pressure on market prices, and advanced the country’s broader food security agenda.

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