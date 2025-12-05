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Kojo Oppong Nkrumah calls for laying of flagship policy documents before Parliament for scrutiny 

  Fri, 05 Dec 2025
Parliament Kojo Oppong Nkrumah calls for laying of flagship policy documents before Parliament for scrutiny
FRI, 05 DEC 2025 4

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi, has urged the government to submit all 17 flagship policy documents launched to Parliament for proper scrutiny and debate.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah emphasized that flagship programmes formed the backbone of government's development agenda and required transparent examination to ensure accountability and effective implementation.

The Ofoase Ayirebi legislator mentioned initiatives such as the Feed Ghana programme to boost food sufficiency, Big Push Agenda to accelerate road construction and 24-Hour Economy policy to create jobs for the teeming youth should be laid before the House.

He noted that presenting the documents to Parliament would allow legislators to assess their feasibility, funding mechanisms, and long-term impact on the nation's socio-economic growth.

“Flagship policies are not just campaign promises; they are commitments to the people of Ghana.

“Parliament must have the opportunity to interrogate them thoroughly to guarantee that they deliver the intended benefits,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated.

The call comes as Parliament continues deliberations on national development priorities, with MPs stressing the need for stronger oversight of government initiatives to safeguard public resources and ensure value for money.

GNA

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Comments

Kwesi Guyman | 12/5/2025 5:01:55 PM

We do not need any educational flagship policy for scrutiny on the floor of the Parliament. Already, the ruling government's hands are full as they have to implement the Manifesto promises they have already given to Ghanaians. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's idea could have been brought up during the NPP's 8 year pathetic rule of our Republic. President Mahama and the NDC are too busy to be given a mandate by the failed NPP. NPP must stop talking in order that Ghanaians can stop listening to them. ...

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