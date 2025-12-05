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First Lady Lordina Mahama rallies fellow African First Ladies towards combating HIV/AIDS 

  Fri, 05 Dec 2025
Health First Lady Lordina Mahama rallies fellow African First Ladies towards combating HIV/AIDS
FRI, 05 DEC 2025

Ghana’s First Lady Lordina Mahama has rallied her fellow African First Ladies participating in the High Level ICASA conference in Accra to intensify their advocacy efforts aimed at combating HIV/AIDS.

The High Level ICASA conference was held under the auspices of the African First Ladies for Development (OFLAD) and hosted by Mrs Mahama.

African First Ladies, through the OAFLAD, at the Accra conference actively rallied together to combat shared challenges like climate change, gender-based violence (GBV), HIV/AIDS, and promoting women’s empowerment, with recent meetings focusing on health (HIV/Syphilis/Hepatitis B).

Mrs Mahama welcomed Dr Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone and President of OAFLAD; Mrs Rachel Ruto, First Lady of Kenya; Mrs Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, First Lady of The Gambia; Madam Kartumu Yarta Boakai, First Lady of Liberia and Mrs Tobeka Stacie Madiba Zuma, former First Lady of South Africa, to Accra for the High-Level ICASA 2025 Side Event on Ending Mother-to-Child Transmission and the Triple Elimination of HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis B in Africa.

Mrs Mahama said it was an extraordinary day of sisterhood, solidarity, and shared commitment!; saying “We are indeed sisters united for life.”

She commended the participating First Ladies for their presence, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the health and dignity of African mothers and children.

“The power of this gathering lies not merely in our titles but in our shared determination to translate advocacy into action and platforms into progress,” Mrs Mahama stated.

“Together, we carry a unique responsibility to elevate the voices of those who are too often unheard: the mothers in remote villages, the vulnerable newborns, and communities striving for healthier lives.”

She extended her heartfelt appreciation to OAFLAD, UNAIDS, the Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA), and the NAP+ Ghana community for their unwavering leadership and technical support.

“No child should enter this world bearing an infection that could have been prevented,” First Lady Lordina Mahama said.

“No mother should be denied the services and dignity that protect her health and secure her baby’s future,” she added.

GNA

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