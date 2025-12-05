Govt to deploy 60,000 surveillance cameras nationwide – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a sweeping modernisation of Ghana’s national security infrastructure, including the deployment of 60,000 additional surveillance cameras across the country.

The initiative aims to strengthen intelligence operations and enhance public safety through cutting-edge technology.

Speaking at the launch of the National Signals Bureau in the Volta Region on Friday, 5 December, President Mahama highlighted the government’s commitment to building a technologically advanced and resilient intelligence system.

“As part of our long-term vision to modernise national security, the government is investing in technology infrastructure and capacity across the intelligence sector. This includes the deployment of 60,000 additional surveillance cameras nationwide, installation of 500 new 4G and 5G communication sites, upgrading the integrated national security communication system, and leveraging advanced analytics and artificial intelligence,” President Mahama said.

He further announced the construction of a new Data Surveillance and Cyber Defence Centre in Accra, which will serve as the headquarters for the National Signals Bureau. Regional command centres will also be expanded to ensure seamless coordination among security agencies throughout the country.

The President explained that these upgrades would strengthen collaboration between intelligence and security agencies, protect digital and financial systems, and enhance Ghana’s capacity to respond swiftly to emerging physical and cyber threats.

The launch of the National Signals Bureau represents a pivotal step in harnessing modern technology for national security, positioning Ghana to effectively safeguard its citizens and critical infrastructure.