2025 WASSCE: Private exams scheduled for January 2026 over massive failure – WAEC announces

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced plans to organise private examinations in January and February 2026, following a notable decline in performance in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), particularly in Core Mathematics and Social Studies.

John Kapi, WAEC’s Head of Public Relations, disclosed the development during an interview on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV on Friday, 5 December.

He explained that the private exams, first introduced in 2024, provide candidates with an additional opportunity to improve their grades.

“Yes, we started with the first series last year [2024]. It was modelled after similar initiatives in our sister countries. The first series was conducted in January and February 2025.

Now, in January/February 2026, we will hold another private examination. Candidates who wish to participate can register now through the end of December 2025 and prepare adequately,” Mr. Kapi stated.

He urged students to take full advantage of the registration portal and the opportunity to improve their results, noting that the exams could significantly enhance their chances of gaining admission into tertiary institutions.

“They should learn, realign themselves, and sit for the exam. I believe they will achieve the grades required for tertiary education,” he added.

WAEC has yet to outline additional measures to address the broader decline in WASSCE performance, but the private exams are expected to offer a critical pathway for students to improve outcomes and secure higher education opportunities.