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Ghana’s National Teaching Council delegation visits Uganda

By Teacher Akwasi Korang II Contributor
Education Ghana’s National Teaching Council delegation visits Uganda
FRI, 05 DEC 2025

A delegation from Ghana’s National Teaching Council (NTC) has visited Uganda to share expertise on establishing a teacher regulatory body, underscoring the vital role Teaching Councils play in advancing the professionalization of education across Africa.

The Ghanaian team, led by Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, Registrar and CEO of NTC-Ghana, was warmly received by the Ugandan delegation headed by Ms. Atima Mary Frances, Director of Education Standards, who represented the Permanent Secretary of Uganda’s Ministry of Education.

Ms. Frances expressed the government’s satisfaction with the mission, describing it as a success and noting that many officials were eager to learn from Ghana’s experience. Dr. Mugisha Annet Kajusa, Acting Commissioner for Teacher Education, Training and Development, echoed this sentiment, encouraging the Ghanaian delegation to feel at home during their stay.

Michel Monluck of RTIA further urged participants to remain focused and engaged, emphasizing collaboration as key to achieving Uganda’s goal of establishing a teacher regulatory body.

The Delegation and Meeting
The delegation included Dr. Lawrence Sarpong, Director for Higher Education; Mr. Nimako Owusu Dormi, Director for Examination and Assessment; and Mr. Samuel Nuamah Boakye, Head of IT Unit at NTC-Ghana. They met with Uganda's Ministry of Education officials at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kampala on December 1, 2025, discussing effective Continuous Professional Development (CPD) frameworks and teacher licensing.

Presentations and Discussions
Dr. Addai-Poku presented on establishing a teacher regulatory body, sharing Ghana's experience and highlighting key success factors: strong legal backing, stakeholder inclusivity, and phased implementation. Dr. Lawrence Sarpong discussed effective CPD policies, emphasizing alignment with education goals and stakeholder engagement. He showcased models like School-Based INSET and Technology Induced approaches, highlighting their impact on improving teacher competency and learner outcomes.

Teaching Councils in Africa
Councils in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia regulate teacher standards and promote professionalism. Ghana's NTC focuses on registration, licensing, and CPD. Similar councils include South Africa's SACE, Nigeria's TRCN, Kenya's TSC, and Zambia's TCZ. Key success factors include:

  • Strong legal backing
  • Stable funding
  • Stakeholder inclusivity
  • ICT infrastructure
  • Phased implementation

Challenges include financial sustainability, political interference, and reaching remote areas.

NTC-Ghana's Initiatives
NTC-Ghana has implemented several initiatives to enhance teacher professionalism:

CPD Framework: A systematic process for teachers to maintain and improve professional knowledge and skills.

CPD Points System: Teachers earn points for attending CPD sessions, tracked online for license renewal

Learning Management System (LMS): eLearning and ilearn portals offer tailored CPD programs.

National Teachers' Standards: Guide teacher preparation, practice, and development.

Mentoring and Coaching Framework: Supports newly qualified teachers.

The day one activities ended with interactive sessions, questions, and answers, and a visit to UNITE, an institution for initial teacher education programmes.

The Ghana delegation shared best practices and lessons learned, emphasizing stakeholder involvement and equity in CPD delivery, to support Uganda's establishment of a teacher regulatory body. The programme was sponsored by the Regional Teacher Initiative for Africa (RTIA).

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