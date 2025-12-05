Mafi-Kumase SHTS marks 16 Days of Activism with vibrant peace walk

Thursday, December 3, 2025, was a day of energy and purpose at Mafi-Kumase Senior High Technical School (SHTS) as the Anti-Sexual Harassment Club, together with school Ambassadors, led the community in “oranging the world” to raise awareness against gender-based violence.

Guided by their spirited Army Cadet, the students marched through the main streets of Mafi-Kumase, sharing heartfelt messages and inspiring the community during the 16 Days of Activism.

At the forefront of the procession was Master Bello Kelvin, affectionately known as Big Atom, holding a sign that captured the spirit of the campaign: “Real Boys Don’t Abuse Girls; Real Girls Don’t Abuse Boys. Say No to Violence.” Hundreds of students joined in, adding their voices to a global call—echoed by schools, civil society groups, and organizations worldwide—advocating for a future where women, girls, and all vulnerable groups are safe, respected, and valued.

This year, the UNiTE Campaign’s focus is on ending digital violence against women and girls. The initiative brought the school community together under the theme, “End digital violence against all women and girls,” with activities coordinated by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Club, the Guidance and Counselling Unit, the Dean of Students, and school management.

The campaign kicked off on November 25 with a colourful launch, as students and teachers proudly wore orange badges. A mini-fundraiser supported materials for the Peace Walk and other awareness initiatives.

The week ahead promises further engagement. Ambassadors will host a student drama titled WiFi Wahala, followed by a screening of Godwin Asediba’s documentary The Stolen Innocence, a powerful reminder of the harsh realities of sexual violence against the girl-child. The campaign will culminate with Orange Soccer, a curtain-raiser match for the upcoming inter-house games, blending sports, unity, and peace in a single celebration.

The school community expressed deep appreciation for the Anti-Sexual Harassment Campaign Team, Safe Space Focal Persons, and all participants, whose dedication continues to make MAKSTEC a safer and more peaceful environment.

The UN launched the UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence against Women campaign in 2008. Its signature colour, orange, symbolizes hope and a future free from violence against women and girls. Each year, UNiTE highlights a specific theme in support of the 16 Days of Activism, running from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day. During this period, communities are encouraged to wear orange and take meaningful action to end violence in homes, schools, workplaces, public spaces, and beyond.