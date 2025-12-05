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Ghana restores nature through sustainable agroforestry, community management of natural resources

  Fri, 05 Dec 2025
Climate Ghana restores nature through sustainable agroforestry, community management of natural resources
FRI, 05 DEC 2025

Ghana is rapidly losing its forest cover due to agricultural expansion and other human activities.

To tackle this pressing issue, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Ghana Cocoa Board, the Forestry Commission of Ghana, and local farmer unions, is implementing the Environmentally Sustainable Production Practices in Cocoa Landscapes Phase IV (ESP Phase IV).

Building on successes from earlier phases, this initiative is transforming land management in cocoa-growing communities by integrating forest restoration and conservation with sustainable farming practices, promoting resilient livelihoods while protecting Ghana’s forests.

Promoting Sustainable Cocoa Farming
ESP Phase IV empowers farmers while supporting Ghana’s broader land and tree tenure policy reforms. The project addresses systemic challenges that hinder sustainable land use by offering evidence-based policy recommendations and facilitating dialogues with key stakeholders, including COCOBOD and the Forestry Commission.

At the policy level, the initiative guides sustainable land-use decisions, complements national strategies to curb Ghana’s 2% annual deforestation rate, and contributes to achieving SDG 15, which focuses on protecting life on land.

Community Engagement through CREMAs
The project has established two Community Resource Management Areas (CREMAs) spanning around 65 communities in the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly (Ahafo Region) and Wassa East District (Western Region). By recognizing community rights to manage and benefit from natural resources, CREMAs foster collaboration, ownership, and sustainable resource management.

Through CREMAs, residents are organized into resource management groups, equipping them with tools to protect forests while exploring eco-friendly income options, including small-scale businesses and agroforestry.

Mercy, a cocoa farmer from Wassa East, describes the CREMA initiative as transformative. “Before, it was hard to imagine a future beyond cocoa farming,” she says. “Now, we’re learning to protect our forests while finding new ways to earn a living.” Mercy is transitioning to shade-grown cocoa beneath timber trees, benefiting from healthier soils, more resilient crops, and a restored landscape capable of sustaining future generations.

Emmanuel Tawiah, a farmer in Ahenkro, Wassa East District, shares a similar experience. “I used to think clearing more land was the only way to increase yield,” he admits. “I didn’t realize the damage it caused to our forests, soil, and weather.” Emmanuel is now adopting agroforestry, integrating trees into his cocoa farm to provide shade and enhance biodiversity. “The soil is richer, and my farm looks healthier,” he adds, hopeful about the future.

Beekeeping: Diversifying Livelihoods
To reduce reliance on forest resources, the project is introducing alternative livelihoods such as beekeeping. CREMA members have received around 80 beehives, along with training in hive management, honey extraction, and product marketing.

Isaac Kwetey, a cocoa farmer from Ahenkro, says the initiative has opened new opportunities. “Out of four beehives, three are already colonized,” he reports. While cocoa remains his main income, Isaac sees beekeeping as a sustainable way to diversify income and conserve the environment.

Looking Ahead
ESP Phase IV aims to scale up forest restoration models, strengthen CREMA systems, and enhance Ghana’s contribution to global climate goals. By planting trees and diversifying livelihoods, the project envisions a sustainable future where thriving cocoa farms coexist with flourishing ecosystems—one community and one forest at a time.

Source: UNDP Ghana

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