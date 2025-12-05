'Cereal imports hurting farmers — Farmer Organizations Network in Ghana lament

Ahead of this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebration, the Farmer Organisations Network in Ghana (FONG) has urged the government to urgently reform the cereal market to safeguard smallholder farmers.

The call was contained in a statement signed by its president, Chief Issahaku Jesiwuni, and issued in commemoration of the 41st Farmers’ Day celebration on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Ho in the Volta Region.

FONG, which represents smallholder farmer and fisher-based organisations nationwide, said the celebration offers the country an opportunity to reflect on the immense contributions of farmers and fishers to national development and food security.

The Network expressed strong support for this year’s theme, “Eat Ghana, Grow Ghana, Secure the Future,” describing it as a timely reminder of the need to prioritise local production and consumption. It urged the government to align its policies - particularly those under the flagship Feed Ghana Project - with the spirit of the theme to reduce dependence on imports and build a more resilient agricultural sector.

Despite the annual recognition of farmers, FONG highlighted persistent challenges in the cereal value chain, especially concerning pricing and market access. It noted that large volumes of imported rice and maize continue to distort the domestic market, leaving local farmers at a disadvantage.

According to the statement, Ghana’s total rice consumption for 2025 is projected at 1.8 million metric tonnes, while local paddy rice production is estimated at 1.1 million metric tonnes, creating a deficit of about 700,000 metric tonnes. However, anticipated rice imports of 1 million metric tonnes far exceed this deficit, resulting in an oversupply that pushes prices down and undermines local producers.

A similar situation exists in the maize sector. Ghana is estimated to have produced 3.3 million metric tonnes of maize in the 2024/2025 season, yet still imported an additional 500,000 metric tonnes. FONG warned that this influx has contributed to a steep decline in maize prices, leaving many farmers unable to recover their production costs.

While acknowledging that government cereal imports may be driven by concerns over food security and price stability, FONG urged a recalibration of policies to avoid inadvertently harming local farmers. It called on the government to introduce guaranteed prices for cereal farmers and provide adequate funding to the Ghana Buffer Stock Company to mop up excess supply and stabilise market conditions.

FONG reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the welfare of smallholder farmers and fishers and extended its best wishes to all award winners and participants in this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration.