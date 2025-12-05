Parliament approves 4 helicopters and presidential jet contract

Parliament has granted approval for government contracts to acquire four multipurpose helicopters and one presidential jet for the Ghana Air Force (GAF), advancing efforts to modernise the nation’s air capabilities.

The contracts include a €125.97 million agreement between the government, represented by the Ministry of Defence, and Airbus Helicopters (SAS), France, for one H160 and three H175 helicopters. In addition, a $60.68 million sale and purchase agreement with Dassault Aviation, France, will supply the GAF with one Falcon 6X executive jet.

The government will fully finance the helicopter purchase over four years, beginning with an initial payment of €62.5 million in December 2025, followed by subsequent installments in May 2026, March 2027, and December 2028.

Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, presented the agreements to Parliament on December 3, 2025, where they were referred to the Committee on Defence and Interior for review.

Justification for Procurement

Committee Chairman James Agalga stressed that Article 210 of the Constitution requires the GAF to maintain combat readiness in both personnel and equipment. He highlighted that a significant portion of the current fleet is ageing, with many aircraft grounded due to maintenance challenges.

He explained that the new aircraft would be part of a broader modernisation agenda for the GAF, ensuring safety, operational efficiency, and strategic mobility for military and executive operations. While acknowledging the high upfront costs, Mr. Agalga noted that modern aircraft would significantly reduce long-term maintenance expenses compared to the ageing fleet.

Aircraft Capabilities

The proposed helicopters and jet, sourced from Airbus Helicopters (SAS) and Dassault Aviation, are designed for versatility, capable of executive transport, troop movement, logistics support, and humanitarian missions. They feature extended range, increased payload capacity, and modern avionics, enhancing rapid deployment for counterterrorism, border, maritime security, and executive travel.

Committee Recommendations

The committee recommended adequate funding for pilot training, maintenance support, and necessary infrastructure to ensure the aircraft deliver optimal performance and long-term value. Mr. Agalga emphasised inter-agency coordination to maintain transparency, cost-effectiveness, and operational efficiency throughout procurement and implementation.

The multipurpose helicopters have an estimated production lead time of three years before delivery. The committee noted that over a 15-year service life, the new fleet would incur 30–40 percent lower lifecycle costs compared to maintaining the existing Mi-17 helicopters and Falcon 900EX jet.

Minority Support

Ranking Member on the Defence Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, confirmed the Minority’s support for the retooling initiative, describing it as essential for current and future operational readiness. He acknowledged past political opposition to GAF procurement efforts but affirmed that the safety of the President and national security now take precedence.

“The Minority is supporting this procurement because it is the right thing for the state and for the Ghana Armed Forces,” he said, noting the priority of ensuring safe executive travel and effective military operations.

The approval marks a major step in upgrading the GAF fleet and strengthening Ghana’s defence and strategic air capabilities.