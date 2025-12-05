Police rescue woman in viral domestic abuse case, arrest perpetrator

The Ghana Police Service has rescued a young woman seen in a viral video with a swollen left eye and crying for help.

The distressing video, which circulated widely on social media, prompted concerns after the victim was captured appealing to pedestrians and motorists for assistance.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 5, police said the Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team launched an intelligence-led operation upon receiving the video.

Officers traced the victim and the suspect to Okushibri near Apollonia, where the rescue was carried out.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect, Bright Kpodo, also known as Horror, who is the victim’s partner, subjected her to physical abuse, resulting in the injury observed in the video,” the statement read in part.

Police confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody assisting with investigations, while steps are being taken to provide the necessary support for the victim.

The Service further urged the public to report all cases of domestic violence for prompt investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, this operation is the recent of the series of exercises the law enforcement agency has been carrying out against domestic violence cases which are usually perpetrated against women by their husbands.