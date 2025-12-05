Farmer’s Day: Gov’t will keep pursuing policies that strengthen agriculture — Vice President

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to farmers across the country, assuring them that the Mahama-led administration will continue to advance policies that boost agricultural growth.

Her assurance comes as the nation marks Farmers’ Day, a celebration held annually to honour the men and women whose labour sustains food production.

This year’s event has drawn renewed attention to the challenges confronting the sector, especially the struggles of women farmers who form a large part of the agricultural workforce.

In a statement posted on social media on Friday, December 5, the Vice President expressed deep appreciation to farmers and highlighted the government’s resolve to improve their livelihoods.

“Today, we honour the men and women whose hard work feeds our nation and sustains our daily lives. We celebrate the food you produce, the dignity of your labour, and the hope you plant in every season.

“I want to acknowledge, especially, the many women who go to the farms each day to provide for their families. You inspire us to build a system that supports you, protects you, and expands your opportunities.

“On Farmers’ Day, we reaffirm our gratitude and our responsibility. Government will continue to pursue policies that strengthen agriculture, ensure fair returns, and create dignified conditions,” her post reads.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama, Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku, and other dignitaries have converged in Ho, Volta Region for the country’s Farmers’ Day observation.