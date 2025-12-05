Mahama inaugurates National Signals Bureau in Ho

President John Dramani Mahama has officially inaugurated the Volta Regional Office of the National Signals Bureau (NSB) in Ho, a key milestone in strengthening Ghana’s national security and intelligence capabilities.

The NSB is a government agency tasked with providing integrated signal systems to support intelligence and security operations. Its core functions include gathering and analysing electronic and digital communications intelligence, offering secure communication networks to government agencies, protecting cyberspace, and aiding in the prevention of serious crimes such as kidnapping, fraud, and armed robbery.

In his remarks, President Mahama highlighted the critical role of the Volta Regional Command Center in providing real-time monitoring, cybersecurity protection, border surveillance, and early warning systems to safeguard investments and enterprises within the government’s new 24-hour operational framework.

He noted that although the NSB is a relatively young institution, it has quickly evolved into a technologically agile and mission-focused agency. The expansion of its regional and district footprints aligns with the government’s commitment to enhancing local intelligence, reinforcing community security, and modernising national surveillance capacities.

“Today’s inauguration is more than a ceremonial event. It represents a decisive step in building a modern, resilient, and data-driven national security system capable of anticipating threats rather than simply reacting to them,” President Mahama stated.

The President commended the collaborative efforts of the Volta Regional Minister and the region’s traditional leaders, emphasizing that the Volta Region would become a hub for Ghana’s next generation of cyber and signals intelligence. He added that the center would strengthen counterterrorism capabilities and serve as a regional training hub for ECOWAS member states, allied African nations, and global partners.

“This intelligence training center will not only serve Ghanaians but also students from across Africa seeking advanced training in signals and intelligence surveillance. It is a forward-looking initiative that will shape the future of Ghana’s intelligence ecosystem,” he said.

President Mahama outlined the government’s long-term vision to modernize national security through significant investments in technology and capacity enhancement across the intelligence sector.

These initiatives include the deployment of 60,000 additional surveillance cameras nationwide, installation of 500 new 4G and 5G communication sites, upgrading the integrated national security communication system with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, the construction of a new data surveillance and cyber defence center in Accra to serve as NSB headquarters, and the expansion of modernized regional command centers like the one in Ho.

“These upgrades will strengthen collaboration among security and intelligence agencies, better protect our digital and financial systems, and improve our ability to respond swiftly to emerging threats,” the President added.

President Mahama also praised the personnel of the National Signals Bureau for their professionalism, discipline, and loyalty, describing their often unseen work as the backbone of Ghana’s security.

He reaffirmed that security is the foundation of development, intelligence is the backbone of security, and the NSB is central to building a competitive, technologically driven, 24-hour productive economy.