This is why Speaker Bagbin, MPs agree to abolish Office of Special Prosecutor

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and members of Parliament have reached a unanimous agreement on a proposal for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to be scrapped, arguing that the institution has failed to justify its existence eight years after its creation.

Lawmakers said Parliament has consistently approved substantial budget allocations for the OSP, yet the office has shown no measurable success in tackling corruption. They maintained that a well-resourced Attorney-General’s Department, which is constitutionally mandated to prosecute criminal offences, would be better positioned to fight corruption effectively.

Members of the House therefore called for either a private members’ bill or an executive-sponsored bill to initiate the process of abolishing the OSP.

The push to scrap the OSP intensified after Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga briefed Parliament on the arrest and detention of private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu on Wednesday. Mr Ayariga said Mr Kpebu had openly criticised the methods and conduct of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

He explained that Mr Kpebu reported to the OSP following an invitation, but an altercation occurred when he attempted to address the media at the entrance. Security officers at the facility objected, a confrontation ensued and Mr Agyebeng reportedly ordered his detention.

According to Mr Ayariga, the lawyer was only released after public pressure mounted through social media and direct appeals to the Special Prosecutor.

He argued that the incident exposed serious concerns about the relevance of the OSP. “It raises fundamental issues about the very existence of that office,” he said.

Mr Ayariga recalled that he opposed the establishment of the OSP from the outset, insisting that it was unconstitutional and undermined the authority of the Attorney-General. He said Parliament struggled to frame the law in a manner that did not conflict with the Constitution, a sign that the institution was fundamentally flawed.

He maintained that after nearly eight years of operation, the OSP has no meaningful achievements to justify its mandate. He added that fighting corruption requires political will, not the proliferation of institutions.

He urged Parliament to revisit its earlier decision. “We have experimented with it, and we cannot see any achievements. There are major cases of corruption, but the office has not been able to act,” he said.

According to Mr Ayariga, a well-resourced Attorney-General’s Department remains the only constitutionally backed avenue for tackling corruption. He questioned why the OSP receives more resources than the Attorney-General despite delivering little.

Speaker Bagbin backed the Majority Leader, recalling that many MPs questioned the constitutional basis of the OSP when the idea was first introduced. He said the OSP was approved largely as a symbolic gesture to demonstrate a commitment to fighting corruption.

“But at the end of the day, we have seen the results. We cannot continue to allocate huge sums to an office that is not delivering,” the Speaker said.

Mr Bagbin urged MPs to be candid and non-partisan in deliberating the future of the country’s anti-corruption framework. He noted that abuses of investigative powers — especially the arrest of individuals who voluntarily honour invitations — occur across various security institutions.

He said the House must now “face the bull by the horns” and take the necessary steps to correct the situation.

Minority MP for Ofoase/Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, supported calls for accountability, noting that challenges at the OSP reflect a wider culture within investigative and law-enforcement bodies. He said citizens who appear voluntarily to assist investigations are often detained and subjected to excessive bail conditions.

He emphasised the need for Parliament to address the broader systemic issues while assessing the future of the OSP.

With the House united in its position, discussions are expected to advance toward a legislative process that could lead to the dissolution of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.