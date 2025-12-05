MoFFA shuts down multiple mortuaries in Eastern Region over severe safety and sanitation breaches

The Mortuary and Funeral Facilities Agency has closed several mortuaries in the Eastern Region after uncovering widespread breaches of licensing, sanitation and operational standards during an enforcement operation aimed at safeguarding public health and preserving the dignity of the dead.

The crackdown follows a one week ultimatum issued on October 22 to all unlicensed public and private mortuaries to regularise their operations or face sanctions. Early inspections have already led to the full or partial closure of multiple facilities.

One of the first to be affected was the Suhum Government Hospital Mortuary, where inspectors found bodies packed far beyond capacity, poor arrangement of remains, strong odours and visible pools of blood and serum on the floor. The facility was shut down immediately for gross non compliance.

Adom Funeral Home Mortuary at Berekumaso near Asamankese was also sanctioned for poor sanitation, stagnant water, lack of a standby generator and the absence of personal protective equipment for workers.

At the mortuary of Great Consolidated Diamonds Ghana Limited, inspectors arrived to find the building locked, the attendant missing and conditions around the facility described as unkempt and poorly maintained.

The Asamankese Government Hospital mortuary recorded similar levels of neglect, with inspectors noting serious lapses in hygiene and operational standards.

The team proceeded to the Kwahu Government Hospital mortuary in Atibie, where registration had been completed but the facility still failed to meet regulatory requirements. Inspectors found poor sanitation and even sections turned into a farming area, prompting its closure.

A brighter assessment was recorded at the Agyakwa Hospital Limited Mortuary in Nkawkaw, where the environment had improved significantly and most corrective measures earlier ordered by MoFFA had been implemented. The facility passed inspection and was declared compliant.

The final inspection stop was the CHAD Medical Services Mortuary in Osino. Although registered, it lacked a valid licence to operate and was closed until it meets full regulatory standards.

MoFFA Registrar Francis Ennin said all affected mortuaries had been warned months earlier but failed to act. He said inspections focused on waste disposal, water and power supply, sanitation, availability of PPEs and proper storage and arrangement of bodies.

“We are here to ensure compliance and safeguard the welfare of Ghanaians,” he said, warning that non compliant operators would be surcharged and closely monitored.

He added that eight facilities had been targeted for inspection in the Eastern Region alone, noting that mortuaries under partial closure cannot accept new bodies but families may retrieve remains already stored.

MoFFA, established under the Health Institutions and Facilities Act 829, is mandated to license, regulate and monitor all facilities involved in the storage, transport and disposal of human remains.

As the enforcement exercise expands, other mortuaries across the country are now expected to come under scrutiny, with authorities warning that non compliance will no longer be tolerated.