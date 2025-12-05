National Farmers’ Day: Afenyo Markin criticises govt over abandoned GH¢5billion worth of paddy rice

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Minority in Parliament has marked National Farmers’ Day with a sharp rebuke of government, accusing it of leaving Ghanaian farmers in distress while more than 1 million metric tonnes of paddy rice, valued at GH¢5 billion, lie abandoned across the country.

In a statement released on Friday, December 5, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin criticised the government for failing to honour its own September 2025 pledge that the National Food Buffer Stock Company would purchase all locally produced rice and maize.

The Minority said farmers had continued to labour in hope, only to be met with government inaction that now threatens both their livelihoods and the nation’s food security.

“These farmers continue to toil even though the government failed to honour its promise. Instead, they have been left stranded, their livelihoods jeopardised, and national food security undermined,” the statement said.

The statement also raised alarm over what it described as the growing influx of smuggled and expired rice into the local market, a situation the Minority argues makes it impossible for Ghanaian farmers to remain competitive.

“Even as farmers battle unsold produce, cheap, expired and smuggled rice floods the market, destroying local livelihoods,” it added.

The Minority called for immediate state intervention, urging government to purchase all unsold grain, support farmers with subsidies for modern technologies, and invest urgently in storage, irrigation and agro-processing infrastructure to safeguard the future of Ghana’s agricultural sector.