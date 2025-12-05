Time With Ssnit Pensioners ---Part 1

Photo Credit: BBC

“The Case of Mr. TriStar: When a Pensioner Must Beg to Survive”

Cape Coast --- In the maiden edition of our new series, “Time With SSNIT Pensioners,” we bring to light the everyday struggles faced by some of Ghana’s retired workers as they navigate life on pensions they had trusted would sustain them. Our first encounter takes us to Cape Coast, where we met Mr. TriStar --- not his real name --- a retired teacher living with disability, whose recent interaction with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) raises troubling questions about pension administration, transparency, and accountability.

Extracts of Letter from SSNIT to Mr. TriStar

Our records indicate that you were born in … 1952, joined the scheme in … 1991, retired on … 2017 and lodged the claim for your benefit on … 2017, having made a total contribution of 305 months.

Your age at date of retirement and your number of months of contribution qualified you for a full pension. You started withdrawing your pension in September 2017 instead of October 2017 {WHOSE FAULT???}.

Computation of your initial pension with your 399 months {OR 305 MONTHS???} of contribution was computed as …

The basic salaries from 2014-2017 on which contributions were paid to the Trust from which the average of your best three years’ annual salaries was determined and used to compute your benefits …

2014………. 12 months

2015………. 7 months

2016………. 12 months

2017………. 7 months

We are not privy to the contribution list between 1991 when Mr. TriStar joined the scheme, to December 2013. From the above, the pensioner lost 10 months (5 months in 2015, and another 5 months in 2017, through no fault of his. And there are many pensioners across this country who have suffered same fate. Forensic audit will reveal a huge figure for such anomalies, as well as contributors who joined the scheme but never lodged any claim. Come to think of it: The pensioner started withdrawing his pension in September 2017, instead of October 2017. Mr. TriStar went to his bankers and asked to be paid, AND HE WAS PAID. Was that possible?

The 18-Month Deduction That Broke a Pensioner

For eighteen consecutive months ---from January 2024 to June 2025 --- SSNIT deducted GH¢ 299.23 from Mr. TriStar’s already modest monthly pension. According to him, no prior notice, written explanation, or communication preceded the deduction.

Concerned and confused, he visited the SSNIT office in Cape Coast. There, officers reportedly informed him that he had been overpaid by GH¢ 5,086.97, and that the Trust had decided to recover the amount through monthly deductions over an 18-month period.

But the arithmetic raises an eyebrow: GH¢ 299.23 × 18 months = GH¢ 5,386.14, which is GH¢ 299.87 more than the supposed overpayment. For a pensioner already grappling with disability and living on a meagre pension, this monthly deduction was not just inconvenient, it was devastating. To survive, he says he had to rely on the kindness of neighbours for basic necessities.

Questions That Must Be Asked

While individual cases may vary, Mr. TriStar’s experience highlights larger systemic questions that deserve national attention:

SSNIT benefits are computed by automated systems, but who feeds the data?

Machines only process what humans enter. If data entry errors can lead to overpayments, how many similar mistakes have gone undetected, or worse, uncorrected?

Who initiates and authorizes recovery exercises?

Are data entry staff or administrative officers empowered to trigger such deductions? What oversight mechanisms exist to ensure that pensioners are not subjected to avoidable hardships?

Who determines the repayment period for such recoveries?

Is there a standard repayment formula? Are pensioners’ financial circumstances considered before imposing recovery schedules?

Why did Mr. TriStar struggle to get clear answers?

The inability, or unwillingness of staff to provide adequate explanations creates distrust, frustration, and emotional distress for pensioners who depend on these funds for survival.

A Call to Pensioners across the Country

This series, “Time with SSNIT Pensioners,” seeks to document real-life accounts, not to malign, but to inform, question, and advocate. Through these stories, we hope to spark national dialogue and encourage reforms where necessary.

We therefore call on SSNIT pensioners across Ghana to share their experiences with us. Your identity will not be made public, you can be assured of that. To protect the integrity of this project however, we will only require a photocopy of the SSNIT ID to confirm authenticity. No story will be taken at face value; we will ask the relevant questions and verify all claims. In special cases, you should be prepared to testify in person if your story catches the eye of SSNIT or the NPRA.

Our commitment is simple --- to be factual, truthful, and sincere, and to help amplify the voices of those whose labour built the nation, and whose welfare should never be an afterthought. This is just the beginning. Part 2 will feature another pensioner, another region, and another set of truths we must confront together.

May I emphasize. Ours is not to malign, but to inform. to question, and to do advocacy. The goal is to spark national dialogue which will initiate the necessary reforms for Ghana's pension system. The main beneficiaries of reforms are those working today, and even those yet to enter the job market.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

[email protected]