Police arrest suspected gang leader in Juaso Forestry office attack, theft

Police have captured the man believed to be the ringleader of a gang of about thirty who launched a violent raid on the Juaso District Forestry Services Division office on December 1, 2025, seizing vehicles, chainsaws and cash.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command disclosed the arrest in a statement issued on December 4.

The attackers, armed with knives, stormed the premises while the Forestry Rapid Response Team was out on monitoring duties. According to the police statement, the men forced staff to surrender their mobile phones before moving from one office to another, taking items at will.

The gang allegedly made away with two chainsaw machines, a tricycle, two KIA trucks and 9000 Ghana cedis belonging to a staff member.

Police mounted an immediate pursuit after receiving the complaint, which resulted in the arrest of the suspected gang leader, Prince Agyapong. Officers also recovered the two stolen KIA trucks, which were later transported to the Juaso District Police Headquarters to aid investigations.

Agyapong has since been arraigned before the Agogo District Court on a provisional charge of robbery and was remanded into police custody. He is expected back in court on December 15, 2025.

Police say a manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects, as well as efforts to retrieve the outstanding stolen items, including the chainsaws, tricycle and the cash.