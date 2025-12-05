ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police arrest suspected gang leader in Juaso Forestry office attack, theft

  Fri, 05 Dec 2025
Crime & Punishment Police arrest suspected gang leader in Juaso Forestry office attack, theft
FRI, 05 DEC 2025

Police have captured the man believed to be the ringleader of a gang of about thirty who launched a violent raid on the Juaso District Forestry Services Division office on December 1, 2025, seizing vehicles, chainsaws and cash.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command disclosed the arrest in a statement issued on December 4.

The attackers, armed with knives, stormed the premises while the Forestry Rapid Response Team was out on monitoring duties. According to the police statement, the men forced staff to surrender their mobile phones before moving from one office to another, taking items at will.

The gang allegedly made away with two chainsaw machines, a tricycle, two KIA trucks and 9000 Ghana cedis belonging to a staff member.

Police mounted an immediate pursuit after receiving the complaint, which resulted in the arrest of the suspected gang leader, Prince Agyapong. Officers also recovered the two stolen KIA trucks, which were later transported to the Juaso District Police Headquarters to aid investigations.

Agyapong has since been arraigned before the Agogo District Court on a provisional charge of robbery and was remanded into police custody. He is expected back in court on December 15, 2025.

Police say a manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects, as well as efforts to retrieve the outstanding stolen items, including the chainsaws, tricycle and the cash.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns

2 hours ago

Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two

2 hours ago

World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track system World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track syst...

2 hours ago

World Cup 2026: Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your footsteps — Mahama charges Black Stars against Panama World Cup 2026: 'Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your ...

2 hours ago

SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his room SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his r...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as shortcut to success — Mary Addah Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as 'shortcut to success' — Mary Addah

2 hours ago

About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — UNICEF About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — ...

2 hours ago

June 17: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.16 on BoG interbank June 17: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.16 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Prosecute Ofori-Atta in absentia if you have evidence — Ahiagbah tells OSP Prosecute Ofori-Atta in absentia if you have evidence — Ahiagbah tells OSP

3 hours ago

Its incompetent to claim NPP is responsible for bringing back Ofori-Atta — Ahiagbah It's incompetent to claim NPP is responsible for bringing back Ofori-Atta — Ahia...

Just in....
body-container-line