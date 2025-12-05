41st Farmers' Day: Overall best farmer takes home GHS1.2 million, tractor and full farm package

Ghana marked its 41st National Farmers’ Day with a vibrant and prestigious ceremony celebrating the country’s most outstanding farmers, fishers, agripreneurs, and agricultural institutions for their significant contributions to food security and national development.

Held under the theme “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience,” the event highlighted exceptional achievements across the agricultural value chain, spanning crop production, youth innovation, livestock, research, and institutional farming.

The Overall National Best Farmer for 2025 was awarded a headline prize package valued in the millions, including GHS 1.2 million from the African Development Bank, a brand-new tractor with implements from Sino Machinery, a Power Tiller Head with rotary accessories, motorised sprayers, assorted chemicals, Wellington boots, cutlasses, and other essential farm tools. The accolade recognised the farmer’s remarkable productivity, innovation, and dedication to climate-smart agricultural practices.

The First Runner-Up received a tractor with implements sponsored by EXIM Bank, GHS 200,000 cash, sprayers, and agrochemicals, while the Second Runner-Up was awarded a Stanbic Bank-sponsored tractor, GHS 100,000 cash, and a suite of farm supplies.

Special category winners, including the National Best Livestock Farmer, National Best Female Farmer, National Best Youth Farmer, and National Best Differently Abled Farmer, each received an Mk-22 Diesel 8-horsepower multifunction tricycle with a multifunctional thresher, GHS 200,000 cash, sprayers, chemicals, Wellington boots, and cutlasses.

In the crop sector, the National Best Tomato Farmer and National Best Onion Farmer were rewarded with tricycles, GHS 100,000 cash, irrigation kits, sprayers, and assorted farm chemicals. Poultry farmers were also recognised, with the National Best Poultry Farmer receiving a tricycle, a motorbike, GHS 200,000 cash, and premium poultry feed and supplements. The National Best Youth in Poultry Farming was awarded a tricycle, ten poultry battery cage systems, GHS 100,000, feed supplies, sprayers, and farm chemicals.

Institutional excellence was acknowledged with prizes for extension agents and educational institutions. The National Best Agricultural Extension Agent received a Yamaha Crux Rev motorcycle and GHS 100,000 cash.

Among schools, the National Best Primary School received a mini tractor with implements, a tricycle, farm tools, and a six-unit classroom block; the National Best Junior High School was awarded a mini bus, tricycle, sprayers, tools, and a six-unit classroom block; the National Best Senior High School received a Toyota Coaster Bus, cash, and a full complement of farming tools; and the National Best University in Practical Agriculture was presented with a tractor with implements sponsored by the Development Bank Ghana, alongside sprayers, compost, and chemicals.

Faith-based organisations and security agencies contributing to agriculture were also celebrated. The National Best Faith-Based Organisation received an 85HP tractor head and irrigation kits, while the National Best Security Agency in Practical Agriculture was awarded a tractor head and farm inputs.

A standout recognition was given to the National Best Community Commodity Farmer Cooperative, which received a multifunctional tricycle, a 75HP tractor with trailer and plough, three power tillers, and five transplanters donated by the Government of Canada — underscoring the value of cooperative-driven agriculture and mechanisation.

This year, 10 of 11 tricycles were awarded to deserving winners across multiple categories, demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting mechanisation and modern farming practices.

The 41st National Farmers’ Day celebration reaffirmed the vital role of farmers in Ghana’s socio-economic development and reinforced calls to support the Feed Ghana Programme, strengthen farmer cooperatives, expand mechanisation, and cultivate the next generation of agripreneurs as the nation advances toward sustainable food security and agricultural transformation.