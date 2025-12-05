OSP not a failed idea but a good one crippled by poor implementation — Prof Azar

Legal scholar and social commentator Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, known affectionately as Prof Azar, has rejected suggestions to scrap the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Calls for repeal have increased in recent days, with Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin urging the dissolution of the anti-graft agency.

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has also argued that the OSP has drifted from its mandate and is no longer delivering value for taxpayer funds.

Reacting to the calls in a social media post on Friday, December 5, Prof Azar asserted that the office remains a solid idea but has been weakened by poor implementation.

“The OSP is not a failed idea. It is a good idea crippled by poor implementation. Repealing the OSP Act shows fear, not reform. Strengthening the OSP shows seriousness,” he wrote.

He stressed that scrapping the office would be counterproductive, noting that “getting rid of the OSP because it struggles is like burning down the hospital because there are sick people inside.”

Prof Azar further cautioned that dismantling the OSP would collapse the country’s anti-corruption structure.

“Without a strong OSP, our anti-corruption architecture collapses: a weakened or abolished OSP guarantees political impunity, collapse of public trust, a weakened ORAL, failure to recover stolen assets, reputational decline internationally,” he added.

Meanwhile, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng is currently facing petitions seeking his removal from office alongside Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa and her two deputies.

His heightened public criticism follows the recent arrest of private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu for allegedly obstructing OSP officers on duty.