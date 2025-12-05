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South Africa rugby coach Erasmus extends contract until 2031

By AFP
South Africa South Africa rugby coach Rassie Erasmus has led the Springboks to a series of trophies. By PHILL MAGAKOE (AFP/File)
FRI, 05 DEC 2025
South Africa rugby coach Rassie Erasmus has led the Springboks to a series of trophies. By PHILL MAGAKOE (AFP/File)

Double World Cup-winning Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has extended his contract until 2031, the South African rugby federation announced Friday.

Erasmus, a former Bok captain, was first appointed as director of rugby in 2018 and under his guidance, South Africa won successive Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023.

In 2024, his title changed to Springbok head coach and the 53-year-old promptly guided South Africa to back-to-back Rugby Championship titles, while his squad also finished the last three seasons as the top-ranked team in the world.

Erasmus's contract had been until the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, but was extended for a further four years, until after the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the United States.

"This decision reflects not only Rassie's remarkable track record of success, but also the enduring impact he has made in shaping the identity of our game," said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

"Under his leadership, the Springboks have achieved historic milestones, consistently setting the standard for performance on the global stage. He has refined a style of play that is uniquely suited to our strengths -- combining physicality, tactical intelligence, and resilience -- and in doing so, has ensured that South African rugby remains both distinctive and formidable."

Alexander said the coach's tenure had been "defined by vision and consistency".

"His ability to adapt, innovate and inspire has positioned South African Rugby as a benchmark for others, while safeguarding the traditions and values that make our game a source of national pride."

Erasmus, capped 36 times by South Africa as a player, said it had been a "quick and easy conversation to reach agreement".

"I have always said that I would find it hard to coach any other international team, and I'm very happy to continue as long as the South African public wants me," he said.

"I'd like to thank SA Rugby and the franchises for the support and backing they have given me and the Springboks over the past few years. It hasn't always been easy but we're improving.

"Although this is a long-term agreement we're not looking beyond a really tough 2026 schedule right now."

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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