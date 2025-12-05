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Nigeria stalwart Troost-Ekong retires just before AFCON

By AFP
Nigeria William Troost-Ekong (R) celebrates after scoring for Nigeria against the Ivory Coast in last years Africa Cup of Nations final. By FRANCK FIFE (AFP)
FRI, 05 DEC 2025
William Troost-Ekong (R) celebrates after scoring for Nigeria against the Ivory Coast in last year's Africa Cup of Nations final. By FRANCK FIFE (AFP)

Former Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, just 19 days before the Super Eagles launch their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Coach Eric Chelle had included the defender in his preliminary 54-man squad for the AFCON, which kicks off on December 21. Nigeria face Tanzania in their opening Group C match two days later.

The Saudi Arabia-based centre-back was named player of the tournament at the previous edition in the Ivory Coast. He opened the scoring in a 2-1 final loss to the host nation.

His final appearance for the Super Eagles was in a 2-1 victory over Lesotho in a 2026 World Cup qualifier two months ago.

He was a substitute a few days later when Nigeria crushed Rwanda 4-0 to finish runners-up in Group C behind automatic qualifiers South Africa.

Given a second chance to qualify for the global showpiece as one of the best four African runners-up, Nigeria beat Gabon but lost to the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties and were eliminated.

Troost-Ekong was an unused substitute in both play-offs in Morocco with Chelle preferring Calvin Bassey of Fulham and Semi Ayaji of West Bromwich Albion as his centre-backs.

In a social media post, the 32-year-old defender capped 83 times said playing for Nigeria was the greatest privilege of his life.

"The journey may end here, but my support never will," he wrote as his 10-year career with the Super Eagles ends.

Turkey-based midfielder Wilfred Ndidi replaced Troost-Ekong as captain in the World Cup play-offs in Rabat.

Nigeria, three times winners of the premier African football tournament, will also face Tunisia and Uganda in the group phase.

Mini-league winners and runners-up and the best four of the six third-placed teams advance to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle has slammed a FIFA decision to reduce the preparation time for the 24 nations heading to Morocco.

A directive from the global body said players need be released only on December 15 instead of the customary two weeks before the AFCON kicks off.

"FIFA only needs Africa during elections, but it does not value our competitions like AFCON or give them the recognition they deserve," the recently hired French tactician told the Angolan media.

Angola, who are in Group B with record seven-time champions Egypt, former title holders South Africa and Zimbabwe, had planned a training camp in Portugal from December 8.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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