Aiding and Abetting at the Door: Why the Law May Soon Catch Up with Freda Afriyie

When social media becomes a courtroom and gossip becomes ammunition, people forget one simple truth: the internet does not protect anyone from the law. And now, after months of reckless online theatrics, defamation, and illegal recordings, the knock Freda Afriyie hears may not be from followers or fans but from law enforcement.

A Legal Wildfire Waiting to Burn

Those close to Evangelist Freda Afriyie must urgently advise her to step away from the destructive path she has taken. Her platform once associated with preaching has now become a hub for aiding and abetting, misinformation, malicious allegations, and unverified claims about the private affairs of the late musician’s family. What she may not fully realize is that her actions have crossed legal lines in both Ghana and the United States.

A powerful group is preparing a formal complaint to the New Jersey Police Department. The complaint seeks charges under the New Jersey Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act, including aiding and abetting, illegal wiretapping, wire fraud, and cyber defamation. Should she fail to respond, a warrant could follow. And unlike social-media threats, a warrant leads only one place: a courtroom or a jail cell.

The Crime at the Center of the Storm

It has been established that Evangelist Bright, a Germany-based minister, openly supported Akosua Serwaa, while Freda Afriyie aligned herself firmly with Odo Broni. In a reckless attempt to discredit Bright, Freda falsely claimed he was an ex-boyfriend of Akosua Serwaa a statement that has since been proven entirely untrue. According to credible sources, a social-media commentator fed Freda this false information, which she repeated as fact.

When confronted with evidence, Evangelist Bright responded with curses a traditional form of protest and the backlash forced Freda Afriyie to publicly apologize. But an apology does not erase criminal liability. In fact, it strengthens the case that she acted with negligence, malice, and intent key elements of aiding and abetting.

The situation deepened when Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu Boahene, a family head of the late Daddy Lumba, illegally recorded a private telephone conversation between himself and Dadiesoabahene Baffoɔ Kofi Atobra. Under Ghanaian law and New Jersey criminal statutes, this recording was unlawful.

What happened next escalated the matter from a family dispute to a potential criminal case.

The illegally obtained audio was handed over to Evangelist Freda Afriyie. She broadcasted it live on her social-media platforms, unleashing a wave of insults, character attacks, and public humiliation on the traditional leader. Chiefs, legal analysts, and ordinary Ghanaians have condemned her action as “an assault on tradition, dignity, and common decency.”

What the Law Says — And Why This Is Serious

New Jersey is a one-party consent state, meaning a person may record a conversation only if they themselves are part of it and not if the purpose is criminal, defamatory, or manipulative.

Therefore:

Recording a private conversation, you are not part of is illegal.

part of is illegal. Sharing, publishing, or broadcasting such a recording is a separate criminal offense.

criminal offense. Using the content to mislead, defame, or intimidate falls under wire fraud and electronic surveillance violations.

Ghanaian law mirrors this principle. Private conversations may not be recorded or shared without explicit consent. Both the recorder, Kofi Owusu, and the broadcaster, Freda Afriyie, may face criminal penalties.

Understanding Aiding and Abetting

Aiding and abetting involves helping, facilitating, encouraging, or promoting the commission of a crime. The law treats those who aid or abet as equally guilty as the person who physically commits the act.

Aiding means giving assistance knowingly.

means giving assistance knowingly. Abetting means encouraging or instigating the wrongdoing.

Even if the person aiding or abetting was not physically present, they can face full criminal liability.

Given the evidence unverified allegations, dissemination of illegal recordings, coordinated attempts to damage reputations legal experts warn that Evangelist Freda Afriyie may face serious consequences.

Possible Charges in New Jersey

If the complaint proceeds, she may be charged with:

Illegal Wiretapping Wire Fraud Cyber Harassment / Cyber Defamation Civil Liability, including: invasion of privacy

emotional distress

reputational damage

punitive damages

attorney fees

Civil damages can easily run into tens of thousands of dollars. And if federal statutes are implicated, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may also become involved.

A Bigger Problem: When Crime Becomes Content

This controversy reveals a deeper national crisis. Ghana is steadily becoming a society where crime has become content, where illegal recordings become Facebook theatre, and where defamation fuels YouTube views. Adults who should know better boldly break the law on camera, believing consequences do not apply.

But social media is not a lawless jungle.

New Jersey is not a playground for Ghanaian gossip.

And crime, no matter how entertaining, remains crime.

Conclusion: The Knock Is Getting Louder

The evidence is clear.

The privacy violations are clear.

The defamation is clear.

And the legal consequences are real.

If the complainants proceed as they have vowed to Evangelist Freda Afriyie will soon have to answer under oath. And this time, ignorance will not save her.

Because the law is knocking loudly, firmly, and fast.