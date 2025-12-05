70% of land in the global south unregistered, exposing residents to displacement and climate risks

A staggering 70 percent of land in the Global South remains unregistered, leaving residents highly vulnerable to displacement and the impacts of climate change.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, 26 percent of adults perceive their land and housing rights as insecure, with the figure rising to 27 percent in Ghana, contributing to land-related conflicts in 27 cases across Africa since 1990, according to the 2024 Global Comparative Report on Security of Property Rights for Land and Housing.

Abraham Zakaria, Executive Director of the Decision Support for Strengthening Land Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges (DecLaRe) Project in Ghana and a PhD candidate, highlighted these findings at a workshop held in Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The workshop brought together stakeholders from the Department of Agriculture, smallholder farmers, traditional authorities, academicians, and local residents to disseminate research on the Impact of Land Tenure Rights on Sustainable Land Management and Household Welfare in Northern Ghana.

Funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), the DecLaRe project focuses on sustainable land management in Sub-Saharan Africa. It aims to examine dominant land access modes, assess perceptions of land property rights, evaluate the effects of land rights on climate adaptation strategies, measure impacts on agricultural productivity, and analyze the relationship between tenure security and household food security.

The project involves interdisciplinary teams from Germany, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Ghana, studying the links between land tenure rights, climate adaptation strategies, and household welfare outcomes in rural Northern Ghana. It also seeks to map scalable innovations in crop production, animal husbandry, and land use, targeting regions such as Northern Benin and Ghana, while creating an accessible tool for land managers, policymakers, and farmers to simulate and evaluate land use, policy, and adaptation strategies.

Zakaria emphasized that insecure land tenure is a major driver of deforestation and climate change, noting that 50 percent of forests in the Global South face tenure insecurity. Globally, 32 percent of farms are held by women and 68 percent by men, with 20 percent of the population experiencing land tenure insecurity.

He warned that smallholder farmers are particularly affected when traditional authorities reclaim lands without notice, or when families relying on farmland for livelihoods are denied access due to poor documentation. Many disputes, he said, arise from unrecorded oral agreements from past leaders, highlighting the urgent need for expanded formal land registration and certification programs.

Zakaria called on policymakers to simplify registration procedures and reduce costs to encourage landowners to formalize their property rights. Strengthening land rights and certification, alongside promoting climate-smart agricultural practices, is crucial for improving food security, resilience, and sustainable development in Northern Ghana.

Prof. George Nyarko, Project Coordinator of DecLaRe, described the initiative as a collaborative research effort addressing sustainable land management in West Africa amid climate change, population growth, and food security pressures. He noted that integrating scientific modeling with local and indigenous knowledge is key to building resilient agricultural systems, particularly in sub-humid savannah regions.

Workshop participants praised the initiative, saying it increased their understanding of land tenure systems and highlighted practical steps to secure land for future generations.