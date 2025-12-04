2025 Northern Business Summit launched in Tamale with renewed commitment to empower women and youth

The 2025 Northern Business Summit has been officially launched in Tamale under the theme “Breaking Barriers: Elevating Women and Youth to Reshape the Future of Northern Ghana.”

The summit opened with a renewed call for inclusive development and the empowerment of women and young people across the Northern Region.

The event brought together students, traditional leaders, business owners, and stakeholders committed to driving economic transformation in the North.

Speaking on behalf of the Northern Regional Minister, the Coordinating Director of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Rufai, said the theme highlights a timely national agenda to dismantle long-standing obstacles that prevent women and youth from realizing their full potential.

He described women and young people as “the heartbeat of the country’s future,” emphasizing that their creativity, resilience, and innovation are essential to the region’s progress. He encouraged the youth to approach challenges with courage and patience, noting that the Northern Region holds vast opportunities in agribusiness that can be fully harnessed when barriers to youth participation are removed.

Touching on gender empowerment, the Executive Director of KIP Events, Pascal Abiirosoh Atongo, reinforced that the summit’s theme is a call for society to uplift women, stating that “when women rise, society rises.” He stressed that agribusiness remains a foundation of Ghana’s economy and that empowering women is critical to accelerating development. He expressed optimism that the next major business leader or agricultural innovator could emerge from Northern Ghana if the region continues to embrace the spirit of empowerment.

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Abdul Salam, also addressed the gathering, urging stakeholders to build systems that protect and support vulnerable groups. He outlined the mandate of the NLA and its contributions to national development, especially in supporting the poor, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized groups.

The summit concluded with a panel discussion featuring facilitators and industry experts who expanded on the theme. They underscored the need for innovation, collaboration, and strengthened support systems for women and youth. The experts highlighted that breaking barriers requires sustained investment in education, skills development, entrepreneurship, and mentorship to secure a prosperous future for Northern Ghana.