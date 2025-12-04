Govt urged to empower women with renewable energy infrastructure for sustainable agriculture and green minerals

Women farmers and miners in Ghana have called on the government to provide renewable energy infrastructure to empower women, promote sustainable agriculture, and support green mineral extraction as part of the country’s energy transition agenda aimed at reducing poverty and improving livelihoods.

The call came in a communique issued after a national policy dialogue organized by the Northern Patriots in Research and Advocacy (NORPRA) under the theme, “Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy for Empowerment of Women in Sustainable Agriculture and Mining,” held in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, with support from ACEP.

Participants emphasized that increasing investment in renewable energy is essential for achieving Ghana’s target of 10 percent renewable energy penetration by 2030 and for meeting the Renewable Energy Masterplan goals for solar irrigation and crop dryers, covering 46,150 hectares and 700 units, respectively. They highlighted Solar PV water pumping as a critical renewable energy solution for irrigation in remote areas where utility power is unreliable or unavailable. The women urged the government to accelerate implementation of the Renewable Energy Masterplan and the Accelerating Solar Action Programme to ensure year-round agricultural activities, improve livelihoods, and reduce poverty among women farmers.

They further suggested leveraging the government’s proposed Renewable Energy Investment and Green Transition Fund to finance women farmers and miners as part of the Energy Transition Agenda.

Speaking at the dialogue, NORPRA Executive Director, Mr. Bismark Adongo Ayorogo, noted that Ghana receives four to six kilowatt-hours per square meter of daily solar radiation and between 1,800 and 3,000 hours of sunshine annually, with the northern belt receiving the highest exposure. He described this as a prime opportunity for the government to invest in solar-powered irrigation to support its Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda.

Participants commended recent policy proposals in the 2026 Budget Statement, including plans to install 200 solar-powered boreholes to support year-round vegetable farming, protect livelihoods through a sovereign drought insurance policy to provide rapid relief for smallholder farmers in northern Ghana during severe droughts, and ensure universal electricity access for unserved and under-served communities. They also stressed the importance of civil society organizations monitoring these renewable energy policies to promote transparency and accountability in government actions.

Mr. Evans Aboticheko Anyedina of the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies highlighted that the agriculture and fisheries sectors currently consume only 3.4 kilotonnes of oil equivalent of electricity. He urged the government to address energy poverty in the sector through effective implementation of its US$3.4 billion renewable energy investment plan. Mr. Anyedina also praised the government’s sliding royalty system for lithium and called for increased participation of Ghanaian women in the lithium value chain as the project develops.

The dialogue included discussions on the Energy Transition Framework, the Renewable Energy Masterplan, the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, and a NORPRA-led research project conducted with CGE-Africa and Ziva in Nigeria, titled “Investing in Women’s Agricultural and Mining Enterprises in Climate-Affected Communities of Northern Ghana and Nigeria.”

Participants concluded by sending congratulatory messages to Ghanaian farmers, particularly women, recognized for their achievements during the 2025 National Farmers Day Celebration.

Source: Northern Patriots in Research and Advocacy