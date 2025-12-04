Familiarization tour takes National Coordinator for Ghana School feeding programme to North East

The National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Hajia Fati Forgor, has embarked on a comprehensive familiarization tour of the North East Region as part of efforts to enhance the effective rollout of the programme.

The visit forms a key component of the government’s renewed initiative to strengthen social intervention programmes, ensure accountability, and engage local stakeholders on ways to improve the quality and consistency of meals served to pupils across beneficiary schools.

The tour, which brought together regional officials, MMDCEs, and school authorities, was focused on monitoring ongoing implementation, addressing operational challenges, and assessing the overall impact of the programme on basic education in the region.

During the engagement, Hajia Fati, accompanied by the North East Regional Coordinator of the GSFP, Sumaya Ligbi, and other stakeholders, held discussions on the programme’s achievements and the gaps that need immediate attention.

In her remarks, the National Coordinator underscored the purpose of the tour, emphasizing the need for collaboration to ensure that every child receives nutritious meals to support learning.

She encouraged stakeholders to sustain their commitment to the programme and uphold high standards in meal preparation and distribution.

Addressing participants at the stakeholder meeting, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Mamprusi, Mohammed Rabiu Jabaah, praised the positive influence of the school feeding programme on education in the municipality.

He highlighted notable improvements in enrollment and retention, crediting the programme for reducing absenteeism among pupils. He, however, called for more schools to be added to the programme due to the size of the municipality and the increasing demand for support.

As part of the tour, Hajia Fati also visited Naa Sheriga R/C Primary School and Saediya E/A Primary School to assess the real-time impact of the programme. She interacted with pupils and teachers, reaffirming government’s commitment to strengthening the school feeding initiative under its reset agenda aimed at improving social welfare programmes nationwide.