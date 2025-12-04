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Parliament to summon Kissi Agyebeng over Martin Kpebu's arrest, detention

  Thu, 04 Dec 2025
Headlines Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng
THU, 04 DEC 2025
Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Members of both the Majority and Minority in Parliament have united in calling for the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to appear before the House and explain the circumstances surrounding the detention of private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Lawmakers described Mr. Agyebeng’s action as a clear abuse of power, noting that Mr. Kpebu had willingly presented himself after being invited by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). They argued that the detention was a misuse of authority and an act that the nation at large viewed with disapproval.

The call came from the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, and the Minority MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, during proceedings on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, December 4.

Raising concerns, Mr. Dafeamekpor recounted that while Parliament was concluding business on Wednesday, news emerged that a seasoned lawyer had been invited by the Special Prosecutor. Despite presenting himself voluntarily, Mr. Kpebu was detained, remaining in custody well past 10 p.m., even though he was later granted bail under onerous conditions that required him to provide landed property in his own name—a demand the MP called excessive and unreasonable.

“This is a serious matter. The Special Prosecutor has abused his powers,” Mr. Dafeamekpor asserted. He warned that if such overreach continues, Parliament might have to consider reviewing the very existence of the office it created. He described detaining a citizen who voluntarily appears in response to an official invitation as a clear misdemeanor and called for the Special Prosecutor to brief the House on the legal grounds for such actions.

Supporting the call, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah described the episode as part of a worrying trend within investigative and law enforcement bodies, where powers are being weaponized against citizens. He criticized the imposition of harsh bail conditions, such as requiring individuals to pledge personal property, calling it an alarming misuse of authority.

Mr. Nkrumah emphasized that the matter transcends political lines, highlighting that investigative agencies are increasingly treating voluntary cooperation as grounds for detention. He argued that this practice sets a dangerous precedent and undermines public trust in law enforcement.

While supporting the invitation for the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Nkrumah urged Parliament to adopt a non-partisan approach and consider extending similar scrutiny to other investigative bodies accused of abusing their powers. He stressed that addressing such concerns comprehensively is critical to preserving democratic principles and preventing the normalization of coercive practices by state institutions.

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