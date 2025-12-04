‘I would be perfect for Special Prosecutor if considered by Mahama but...' — Martin Kpebu eye's Kissi Agyebeng's job

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has ruled out any consideration to serve as Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, even while acknowledging that he would be “a perfect fit” for the position.

He cited the ongoing conflict with current Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng as the main reason for stepping back, warning that accepting the role now could create the impression that he orchestrated Agyebeng’s removal to claim the office for himself.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Kpebu said, “Ideally, if not for the dispute between Kissi Agyebeng and me, I would have gladly accepted the position. But people would think I engineered his removal to take over.” He added, “I would have been a perfect fit if the president considered it appropriate and Ghanaians agreed.”

Kpebu’s statement comes days after his release from custody following a brief detention for allegedly obstructing an officer of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (OSP). The incident has further strained his relationship with the office and cast a spotlight on his criticisms of its operations.

He has previously questioned the OSP’s approach to investigations, particularly the delegation of sensitive inquiries to junior officers who report directly to Agyebeng. Kpebu insists that only an independently constituted committee can impartially examine the allegations he has raised.

The lawyer has also expressed concerns over the management of high-profile cases under the OSP, including investigations involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, arguing that key procedural steps were overlooked and that due process has not always been followed.