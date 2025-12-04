ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘I would be perfect for Special Prosecutor if considered by Mahama but...' — Martin Kpebu eye's Kissi Agyebeng's job

  Thu, 04 Dec 2025
Headlines ‘I would be perfect for Special Prosecutor if considered by Mahama but... — Martin Kpebu eyes Kissi Agyebengs job
THU, 04 DEC 2025

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has ruled out any consideration to serve as Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, even while acknowledging that he would be “a perfect fit” for the position.

He cited the ongoing conflict with current Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng as the main reason for stepping back, warning that accepting the role now could create the impression that he orchestrated Agyebeng’s removal to claim the office for himself.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Kpebu said, “Ideally, if not for the dispute between Kissi Agyebeng and me, I would have gladly accepted the position. But people would think I engineered his removal to take over.” He added, “I would have been a perfect fit if the president considered it appropriate and Ghanaians agreed.”

Kpebu’s statement comes days after his release from custody following a brief detention for allegedly obstructing an officer of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (OSP). The incident has further strained his relationship with the office and cast a spotlight on his criticisms of its operations.

He has previously questioned the OSP’s approach to investigations, particularly the delegation of sensitive inquiries to junior officers who report directly to Agyebeng. Kpebu insists that only an independently constituted committee can impartially examine the allegations he has raised.

The lawyer has also expressed concerns over the management of high-profile cases under the OSP, including investigations involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, arguing that key procedural steps were overlooked and that due process has not always been followed.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama allocates GH¢100million to national research fund Mahama allocates GH¢100million to national research fund

2 hours ago

BibianiNPP executives run to General Secretary to annul electoral area elections over irregularities Bibiani NPP executives run to General Secretary to annul electoral area election...

2 hours ago

CSA warns educational institutions to strengthen cybersecurity following major UK data breach CSA warns educational institutions to strengthen cybersecurity following major U...

3 hours ago

The New Face of Influence in Africa The New Face of Influence in Africa

3 hours ago

Registrar of Companies sets June 30 deadline for annual returns, signals strict enforcement Registrar of Companies sets June 30 deadline for annual returns, signals strict ...

3 hours ago

South Africa President rejects June 30 ultimatum for African migrants, urges calm amid xenophobic crackdown South Africa President rejects June 30 ultimatum for African migrants, urges cal...

4 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on Wednesday Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on Wednesday

4 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng OSP clarifies position on Ofori-Atta’s US residency ruling, says extradition pro...

4 hours ago

Afari Military Hospital: Were engaged in blame games while people are dying — NPP MP Afari Military Hospital: We're engaged in blame games while people are dying — N...

4 hours ago

It is inaccurate to say NPP did no work on Afari Military Hospital — Dr Ekua Amoakoh It is inaccurate to say NPP did no work on Afari Military Hospital — Dr Ekua Amo...

Just in....
body-container-line