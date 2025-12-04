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Thu, 04 Dec 2025 Headlines

OSP Officials verify Martin Kpebu’s property as bail condition

  Thu, 04 Dec 2025
Private legal practitioner Martin KpebuPrivate legal practitioner Martin Kpebu

On Thursday, December 4, 2025, officials of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) escorted private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu to inspect a landed property he had offered as surety for his bail.

The verification exercise is part of standard OSP procedures to authenticate assets presented as security before bail is formally granted.

Mr. Kpebu had visited the OSP to assist with investigations into corruption allegations he had previously made against Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng. However, he was detained on Wednesday, December 3, following a confrontation with security officers at the OSP entrance, before investigators could begin questioning him.

He was subsequently released, and the property verification forms part of the OSP’s internal protocols to ensure the credibility of information provided by individuals under investigation prior to finalising bail.

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