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Ghana cannot keep spending millions on food import — Mahama Ayariga

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga
THU, 04 DEC 2025
Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has raised concerns over Ghana’s continued dependence on imported food despite its vast agricultural potential.

Ghana spends about $4 million annually on food importation, a situation he says contradicts the country’s abundant arable land and favourable climate for farming.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, December 4, ahead of the 2025 Farmers’ Day celebration, the lawmaker urged government to adopt stronger measures to boost local production and reduce over-reliance on foreign markets.

He lamented that the country still roams the global market in search of food decades after Dr. Kwame Nkrumah highlighted the need to use the Akosombo Dam to drive agro-industrialisation.

“Every year, we carry $3.5 billion or $4.5 billion roaming around the world looking for food to buy and bring into the country. That is the reality,” he said.

“Why would a country like Ghana, with all the arable land from east to west, be carrying 3.5 billion United States dollars every year roaming around the world to buy food and ship into the country to eat? Why?”

“As far back as 1963, when Nkrumah developed his seventy-year development plan, he said the dam was for hydro-electric power and for agro-based industrialisation. How many decades now, and we still haven’t achieved this basic objective?” he asked.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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