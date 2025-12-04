Chief Justice inaugurates Justice Club executives for 13 SHSs

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has inaugurated and sworn into office the executives of Justice Clubs established in thirteen senior high schools across the Western and Central Regions.

The beneficiary schools include Ghana National College, Mfantipim, Wesley Girls, Edinaman, Mfantsiman and Methodist senior high schools in the Central Region, as well as Diabene, Archbishop Porter Girls, Fijai, Takoradi, Sankor and Methodist senior high schools in the Western Region.

Addressing the students at a ceremony held at Fijai Senior High School, the Chief Justice drew from his upbringing in Goaso in the Ahafo Region to encourage them. He told the newly sworn-in executives that determination, discipline and focus remain the true markers of success, regardless of one’s background.

He urged them to conduct themselves responsibly, apply technology wisely and work closely with their mentees to roll out initiatives that promote positive behaviour and shape thinking in ways that support national development.

The Justice Clubs form part of the Chief Justice Mentorship Programme, which seeks to nurture a generation of responsible citizens who respect the rule of law and contribute to building a just society.

Justice Olivia Anku Tsede, Chair of the Mentorship Programme, reminded the students that conscience is a vital guide in advancing equity and justice. She encouraged them to become genuine advocates for fairness and inclusion in their schools and communities.

Judicial Secretary Musah Ahmed said the inauguration marked a major step in the Judicial Service’s commitment to strengthening legal awareness and civic responsibility among young people.

He explained that the Justice Clubs, first launched in selected schools in Greater Accra, have grown into an effective platform for helping students understand how the law applies to everyday life.

He noted that the positive feedback received so far has motivated the expansion of the programme to more schools.

He said mentors from both the Bench and the Bar will guide students through key concepts such as the rule of law, the discipline and leadership embedded in legal study, and the idea that justice is not limited to the courtroom but must be practiced at home, in school and within communities.

Mr Ahmed encouraged the club executives to lead with integrity, fairness and respect—principles that define the essence of justice. He commended the Ghana Education Service for its ongoing support and collaboration.

He expressed confidence that the Justice Clubs will inspire young people to become strong advocates for justice, accountability and fairness, values he said are essential to Ghana’s progress.