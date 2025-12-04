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Why Are Soldiers at the Office of the Special Prosecutor?

Feature Article Why Are Soldiers at the Office of the Special Prosecutor?
THU, 04 DEC 2025

A Call for Civic Vigilance and Constitutional Clarity

In a democratic republic governed by the rule of law, the presence of military personnel at a civilian investigative institution should raise immediate and urgent questions. The recent detention of legal practitioner Martin Kpebu at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has ignited public concern—not merely because of the detention itself, but because of who enforced it: a soldier.

What Happened?
Mr. Kpebu, a respected advocate for justice and transparency, was reportedly detained following a verbal altercation with a soldier stationed at the OSP. His account suggests that the confrontation stemmed from a challenge to the soldier’s authority in a civilian space. The OSP has since claimed the detention was due to his “confrontational behavior,” but the deeper issue remains unaddressed: Why are soldiers performing police duties at the OSP?

Constitutional Concerns
Ghana’s 1992 Constitution is unambiguous: the Ghana Police Service is the institution mandated to maintain internal law and order. The military’s role is clearly defined under Article 210—to defend the territorial integrity of the nation, not to police civilians or enforce access to public offices. The deployment of soldiers in civilian law enforcement settings without a declared state of emergency or parliamentary oversight risks undermining the very foundations of democratic governance.

Civic Implications

  • Erosion of Civil Liberties: The presence of armed soldiers in civilian institutions can intimidate citizens, suppress dissent, and chill public engagement.
  • Undermining Due Process: Military personnel are not trained in civilian law enforcement protocols, raising the risk of unlawful detentions and abuse of power.
  • Loss of Public Trust: When institutions meant to uphold justice appear militarized, they lose credibility and legitimacy in the eyes of the people.

Recommendations
1. Immediate Clarification from the OSP: The Office must publicly explain the legal basis for deploying soldiers on its premises.

2. Parliamentary Oversight: The Defence and Interior Committees of Parliament should summon the Special Prosecutor and the Minister of Defence to account for this breach.

3. Civil Society Mobilization: Legal associations, human rights groups, and civic educators must raise awareness and demand constitutional compliance.

4. Media Engagement: Journalists should investigate and report on the scope and legality of military involvement in civilian institutions.

5. Public Education: Citizens must be informed of their rights and the proper roles of security agencies under the Constitution.

A Call to Action
This is not merely about one man’s detention. It is about the soul of our democracy. If we allow the quiet normalization of military presence in civilian spaces, we risk sliding into authoritarianism by stealth. Let us raise our voices—not in anger, but in constitutional clarity. Let us demand answers—not for vengeance, but for justice. And let us act—not out of fear, but out of our shared duty to protect the republic.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]
#CivicVigilance #DefendTheConstitution #JusticeWithoutIntimidation

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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