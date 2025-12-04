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Education at the Crossroads: From Political Interference to Genuine Investment

Feature Article Education at the Crossroads: From Political Interference to Genuine Investment
THU, 04 DEC 2025

Ghana’s education system stands at a critical juncture. The recent uproar over WAEC results is not an isolated incident—it is the culmination of decades of politically motivated reforms, half-measures, and short-term fixes. From shifting academic calendars under President Kufuor to the double-track system introduced during Free SHS, successive governments have treated education as a political project rather than a national development strategy. The result is instability, declining performance, and eroding public trust.

The Hypocrisy of Political Interference

Policy without Infrastructure: Academic year changes and mass enrollment policies were implemented without adequate classrooms, laboratories, or teacher recruitment.

Double Track System: A stopgap measure that shortened contact hours and compromised learning quality, introduced to mask infrastructural deficits.

Curriculum Reforms: Frequent changes driven by political cycles, leaving teachers underprepared and students confused.

Exam Chaos: WAEC controversies expose the cracks—students tested on standards they were never adequately supported to meet.

This hypocrisy lies in leaders proclaiming commitment to education while undermining its foundations with politically expedient decisions.

The Case for Educationists Leading Reform

Ghana’s Vice President, herself an educationist, embodies the expertise and credibility needed to lead a genuine transformation. Education reform must be guided by professionals, not sycophantic propagandists seeking political mileage. The nation requires leadership that prioritizes pedagogy, infrastructure, and long-term planning over partisan gains.

Call to Action
Establish an Independent Education Council: Composed of seasoned educationists, researchers, and practitioners to insulate policy from political cycles.

Infrastructure First: Expand classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and teacher training colleges before introducing mass enrollment policies.

Teacher Empowerment: Continuous professional development, fair remuneration, and equipping teachers with modern pedagogical tools.

Curriculum Stability: Align reforms with long-term national development goals, ensuring adequate preparation and resources before implementation.

Examination Integrity: Strengthen WAEC’s credibility by harmonizing teaching standards with assessment methods, reducing malpractice through technology and supervision.

Public Accountability: Transparent reporting on educational investments, outcomes, and challenges to rebuild trust.

Recommendations and Suggestions
Shift from Access to Quality: Free SHS must evolve from a numbers game to a quality-driven initiative.

STEM Prioritization: Invest heavily in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to prepare Ghana’s workforce for the future.

Community Engagement: Involve parents, local leaders, and civil society in monitoring and supporting schools.

Global Benchmarking: Learn from international best practices while adapting them to Ghana’s cultural and economic context.

The WAEC results controversy is a wake-up call. Ghana must abandon the hypocrisy of politically driven reforms and embrace genuine educational investment. The Vice President, as an educationist, should champion this shift—leading a national movement that places educationists at the helm of reform. Only then can Ghana build an education system that is stable, credible, and capable of empowering future generations.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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