Education at the Crossroads: From Political Interference to Genuine Investment

Ghana’s education system stands at a critical juncture. The recent uproar over WAEC results is not an isolated incident—it is the culmination of decades of politically motivated reforms, half-measures, and short-term fixes. From shifting academic calendars under President Kufuor to the double-track system introduced during Free SHS, successive governments have treated education as a political project rather than a national development strategy. The result is instability, declining performance, and eroding public trust.

The Hypocrisy of Political Interference

Policy without Infrastructure: Academic year changes and mass enrollment policies were implemented without adequate classrooms, laboratories, or teacher recruitment.

Double Track System: A stopgap measure that shortened contact hours and compromised learning quality, introduced to mask infrastructural deficits.

Curriculum Reforms: Frequent changes driven by political cycles, leaving teachers underprepared and students confused.

Exam Chaos: WAEC controversies expose the cracks—students tested on standards they were never adequately supported to meet.

This hypocrisy lies in leaders proclaiming commitment to education while undermining its foundations with politically expedient decisions.

The Case for Educationists Leading Reform

Ghana’s Vice President, herself an educationist, embodies the expertise and credibility needed to lead a genuine transformation. Education reform must be guided by professionals, not sycophantic propagandists seeking political mileage. The nation requires leadership that prioritizes pedagogy, infrastructure, and long-term planning over partisan gains.

Call to Action

Establish an Independent Education Council: Composed of seasoned educationists, researchers, and practitioners to insulate policy from political cycles.

Infrastructure First: Expand classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and teacher training colleges before introducing mass enrollment policies.

Teacher Empowerment: Continuous professional development, fair remuneration, and equipping teachers with modern pedagogical tools.

Curriculum Stability: Align reforms with long-term national development goals, ensuring adequate preparation and resources before implementation.

Examination Integrity: Strengthen WAEC’s credibility by harmonizing teaching standards with assessment methods, reducing malpractice through technology and supervision.

Public Accountability: Transparent reporting on educational investments, outcomes, and challenges to rebuild trust.

Recommendations and Suggestions

Shift from Access to Quality: Free SHS must evolve from a numbers game to a quality-driven initiative.

STEM Prioritization: Invest heavily in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to prepare Ghana’s workforce for the future.

Community Engagement: Involve parents, local leaders, and civil society in monitoring and supporting schools.

Global Benchmarking: Learn from international best practices while adapting them to Ghana’s cultural and economic context.

The WAEC results controversy is a wake-up call. Ghana must abandon the hypocrisy of politically driven reforms and embrace genuine educational investment. The Vice President, as an educationist, should champion this shift—leading a national movement that places educationists at the helm of reform. Only then can Ghana build an education system that is stable, credible, and capable of empowering future generations.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]